Sokoto AGILE: 42,334 Vulnerable Students To Benefit From Conditional Cash Transfers

The Sokoto State Government has concluded all preparations to commence the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme targeted at vulnerable students under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project.

The program, which will be launched in the coming days, is designed to support over 42,000 pupils annually, with each beneficiary set to receive ₦60,000 per year, disbursed in four installments.

As part of the rollout plan, the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, in collaboration with AGILE, organized a comprehensive stakeholders’ sensitization workshop at the Sultan Muhammadu Maccido Institute for Qur’anic and General Studies.

The session aimed to educate parents, school administrators, and community representatives on the objectives and guidelines of the program.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Ala, represented by the Director of Administration, Abubakar Umar Salame, emphasized the state government’s dedication to improving access to education for adolescent girls.

He highlighted the ongoing investments in infrastructure, personnel, and monitoring as part of the state’s broader efforts to strengthen the educational sector.

“The AGILE program is a strategic partner of the state, and together we are driving meaningful change in girls’ education across Sokoto,” Prof. Ala stated.

He also cited recent school establishments by private individuals as evidence of growing confidence in the government’s education policies.

The State Coordinator of AGILE, Dr. Mansur Isah Buhari, described the sensitization as a key step ahead of the official disbursement. He stressed the importance of community involvement through School-Based Management Committees (SMCs) and direct parental engagement.

“This initiative is more than just financial assistance. It’s a commitment to keeping our children, especially girls, in school. Before we release the funds, we must ensure parents understand the purpose and the expectations for its use,” Dr. Buhari explained.

Mamuda Galadima, Component Lead for CCT under AGILE, reiterated the importance of school attendance, noting that the cash transfers are conditional and tied directly to pupils’ school participation. “We are providing this support to reduce the financial burden on families and ensure that no child is kept away from school due to poverty,” he said.

During a technical session on implementation strategies, Professor Mustapha Namakka Tukur, Executive Secretary of the Female Education Board, outlined the responsibilities of key stakeholders, including school principals, caregivers, and AGILE officers. He urged school leaders to act with integrity throughout the enrollment and fund distribution process.

Caregivers were advised to safeguard their ATM cards, ensure proper use of the funds, and keep receipts from bank or POS transactions for accountability. They were also encouraged to explore small-scale income-generating ventures to supplement the support provided and sustain their children’s education.

The Conditional Cash Transfer program is intended to cover essential educational needs, including transportation, meals, uniforms, and other school-related expenses. The first phase will benefit 42,334 pupils across the state, marking a major milestone in Sokoto’s efforts to enhance inclusive and equitable access to education.

The official launch of the disbursement is expected to be flagged off by Governor Ahmed Aliyu in the coming week.