Sokoto, Again, Mourns As Another Boat Tragedy Claims 6 Lives, 3 Missing

Sokoto State is again in mourning following a boat accident in Garin-Faji Village, SabonBirni Local Government Area, just days after the Goronyo disaster. The incident occurred when a boat ferrying passengers across a local water channel capsized around 5:30 a.m. last Friday.

The Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirmed six fatalities, with 19 people rescued alive by local divers and emergency responders. Three passengers remain missing, prompting ongoing rescue efforts and fears that the death toll may rise.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes at the riverbank, with families awaiting news of their loved ones amid wails of anguish. A joint emergency response team, including officials from SEMA, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sokoto Operations Office, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and the Red Cross, were dispatched to the scene.

The team, led by Aliyu Shehu Kafin-Dangi of NEMA, Aminu Liman Bodinga, Special Adviser to SEMA, and Engr. Muhammad Bello Bala of NIWA, visited the accident site to condole with the victims’ families, assess the situation, and coordinate rescue operations.

They assured the affected families of continued government support and emphasised the need for stricter safety measures on waterways to prevent further tragedies. A comprehensive joint report with recommendations is expected soon. This latest accident follows the Goronyo boat incident, which claimed dozens of lives earlier in the week, leaving communities devastated and prompting renewed calls for river transport safety reforms across the state.