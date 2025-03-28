Sokoto Adopts Protocol To Curb Rising Cases Of Heavy Metal Poisoning

Share

The Sokoto State Government has raised an alarm over the increasing cases of suspected heavy metal poisoning in some Local Government Areas across the State.

According to the State Commissioner for Health, Faruk Umar Abubakar, the Government has taken immediate measures to address the situation.

Abubakar disclosed that a stakeholders’ meeting was convened to discuss the outbreak and develop an effective management approach.

Currently, 34 patients from the Tureta Local Government Area are receiving treatment at the State Government Specialist Hospital.

He assured that investigations are ongoing, with the government collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) to determine the cause of the poisoning.

A team from the NCDC has been deployed to conduct research and has collected samples for analysis.

To manage the situation, the State Government has adopted a treatment protocol and established a committee to oversee patient care.

Dedicated hospital wards have been set up to accommodate affected individuals, and treatment, including feeding, has commenced under the directive of the State Governor.

Similar cases have been reported in the Isa Local Government Area, where patients are receiving palliative treatment at Isa General Hospital.

The Commissioner has instructed that all suspected cases from other Local Government Areas should be referred to general Hospitals for proper management.

The State government has implemented additional measures, including the provision of palliative care and nutritional supplements, to support affected individuals.

The specialist hospital continues to provide treatment to curb the crisis.

As of now, the exact cause of the poisoning remains unconfirmed, and the government awaits the outcome of ongoing investigations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

