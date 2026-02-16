Sokoto ADC Rejects Appointment Of Validation, Registration C’ttee Members

The Sokoto State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the appointment of Abdullahi Maigwandu and Aliyu Muhammad Rabah as Chairman and Secretary of the party’s Membership Mobilisation, Revalidation and Registration (MMRR) Committee.

The party Chairman, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Faruk, stated this while briefing newsmen at the Sokoto State party Secretariat on Monday, February 16.

“We have convened this stakeholders’ press briefing to inform the general public and the national leadership of the party that we have unanimously resolved to reject the appointments of Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu and Aliyu Muhammad Rabah,” he said.

Faruk claimed Maigwandu, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, was appointed just one day after resigning from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabah also defected from the PDP before being appointed Secretary.

“We strongly reject these appointments and will not allow such actions to stand,” Faruk said, calling on the national leadership to refrain from decisions that could create confusion or crisis within the party.

He cited the lack of consultation with state party leaders and the appointees not being properly registered members as reasons for the rejection.

The party has urged members and the public to refrain from collecting membership cards not issued by the legitimate state party leadership, and will pursue legal action to reclaim the rights of genuine ADC members.