Sokoto: 9,200 Orphans, Needy Benefit From Foodstuff, Textile Materials

Share

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has flagged off the distribution of foodstuffs, textiles, and cash assistance to orphans and the needy across the state.

According to Aliyu, this exercise is an annual event aimed at making the beneficiaries happy during the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration, just like their counterparts whose parents are still alive.

The program, carried out by the State government through the Zakat and Endowments Board, will benefit 9,200 orphans and needy individuals from across the 87 districts.

Each district will receive 50 bags of 50kg millet and 50 bags of 25kg rice, while the State Zakat office will distribute an additional 500 bags of rice and millet.

Beneficiaries will also receive cash assistance, with each orphan getting N5,000. Female orphans will receive 4,600 wrappers, while male orphans will receive 4,600 bundles of shadda, along with N5,000 for sewing.

Aliyu emphasized that this program is part of the state government’s efforts to ensure the welfare of its people, especially the orphans and vulnerable groups.

He urged wealthy individuals to invest in the welfare of the needy, citing Quranic verses and prophetic traditions that encourage Muslims to care for orphans.

Providing assistance to orphans has numerous benefits, not only for the individuals but also for the society as a whole.

It raises their morale, making them useful members of the community. Aliyu stressed the importance of addressing the challenges faced by youths, including indolence, idleness, and restiveness, and assured that his administration would continue to prioritize social welfare.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

