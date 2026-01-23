Sokoto: 6 Killed In Lakurawa Bandits’ Attack On Baidi Village

Lakurawa bandits on Wednesday night attacked and killed six people in Baidi Village, located about one kilometer from the headquarters of Tangaza Local Government Area in Sokoto State.

An eyewitness account revealed that the bandits stormed the village, firing indiscriminately and targeting villagers on the spot. The Tangaza area, which includes Binji, Gudu, and Illela in Sokoto, as well as parts of Kebbi State, has long been plagued by attacks from the cross-border Lakurawa terrorists.

Officials of the local government council have confirmed the incident and urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that security agencies are working to ensure peace and stability in the area.

A resident of the area attributed the attacks on Baidi and Sanyinna villages to the communities’ refusal to obey the Lakurawa bandits’ directives.

“This is not the first time they have attacked our village, killed people, and fled,” the resident said. It’s worth noting that the bandits had previously killed the Village Head of Sanyinna. The residents are calling for reinforcement of security personnel to address the lingering security problems in the area.