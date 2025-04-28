Sokoto: 4 Households Resist Polio Vaccine For Children

Share

Four households in Gwiwa Tungar Dole, Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State, have rejected oral polio vaccination for their children during a recent house-to-house campaign.

The residents who rejected the vaccines including Buban Illela Mai Engine, Bashir Muhammad of Gwiwa Gurgawo, and two others claimed that their families were undergoing medical treatment elsewhere.

However, Magajin Lugga, Yusuf Umar Lagaza, described their reasons as flimsy excuses.

He assured that the polio vaccination team would revisit the households to persuade them to allow their children to be immunized.

The vaccination exercise, supported by the State government, UNICEF, and other development partners, aims to immunize every child, particularly in areas with low compliance.

Lagaza noted that the exercise was progressing well, with an impressive turnout of children in Gwiwa Bela and Gwiwa Tungar Dole.

He added that the team is now working in Gwiwa Gurgawo and Gwiwa Garkar Lagaza, urging residents to support the effort.

The traditional ruler also advised parents to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine and visit health centers for other essential health services.

The immunization exercise took place from April 26 to 29.

