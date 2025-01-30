Sokoto 38MW Power Project To Be Completed In Six Months

Share

The abandoned Sokoto State Government-owned 35 Megawatts Independent Power Project (IPP) is expected to be completed and start generating power within six months, as work resumes on the project site.

The State Commissioner for Energy, Alhaji Sanusi Ibrahim Umar, expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far.

New Telegraph reports that the State Government has injected about N32 billion into what seems as the biggest assets of the Sokoto State Government.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has been instrumental in initiating projects that improve the lives of Sokoto residents and boost the state’s economy.

The governor awarded a contract to rehabilitate and complete the IPP project, which was initially started by former Governor Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Despite challenges posed by vandalism and theft, the contractor is working diligently to complete the project.

The commissioner assured that his ministry will monitor the project’s progress to ensure its timely completion.

Once completed, the IPP is expected to generate at least 38 megawatts of energy, complementing the national grid with an additional 40 to 50 megawatts.

This will attract more investors, boost cottage industries, and contribute to the state’s socio-economic development.

Theo Ubani, Sokoto IPP Co-ordination Consultant, expressed optimism that the project will start generating 38 megawatts of electricity within the six-month timeframe.

Ubani’s consulting firm is working closely with the state’s energy and works ministries to ensure the project’s success.

The IPP’s completion will significantly improve energy supplies in Sokoto State, which currently receives only 10 megawatts.

The projected 38 megawatts will have a substantial impact on artisans, small and medium-sized businesses, and the state’s overall development.

Share

Please follow and like us: