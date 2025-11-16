New Telegraph

November 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Sokoto 2027: Ex-PDP…

Sokoto 2027: Ex-PDP Chieftains Join APC In Goronyo

The Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, welcomed former PDP Secretary of Kagara Ward and prominent PDP figure Malam Yahaya Danjiro into the APC in Goronyo Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

The defectors expressed gratitude, citing their desire to support Minister Bello Goronyo’s efforts to improve rural livelihoods. Minister Bello Goronyo, alongside Senator Dr. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, assured that the APC would continue to work for the benefit of the people under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

The ceremony was attended by supporters of the defectors, who pledged loyalty to the APC.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

PETAN Urges Africa To Adopt Nigeria’s Local Content Model
Read Next

Zamfara: Yari Bags First Baba Isale Of Ikorodu Kingdom