Sokoto 2027: Ex-PDP Chieftains Join APC In Goronyo

The Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, welcomed former PDP Secretary of Kagara Ward and prominent PDP figure Malam Yahaya Danjiro into the APC in Goronyo Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

The defectors expressed gratitude, citing their desire to support Minister Bello Goronyo’s efforts to improve rural livelihoods. Minister Bello Goronyo, alongside Senator Dr. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, assured that the APC would continue to work for the benefit of the people under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

The ceremony was attended by supporters of the defectors, who pledged loyalty to the APC.