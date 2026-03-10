Sokoto, 2026 And Gov Aliyu’s Flight Plan

It would be recalled that on New Year’s Eve, Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State reflectively looked back at the outgoing 2025, a year of bracing challenges but notable achievements in that conservative North-Western enclave.

From the foundational developmental structures he has emplaced and the massive followership he won over, flowing from the compelling and measurable impact of his governance vision, an elated Governor Aliyu shared his flight plan for 2026.

He ushered Sokoto State into 2026 with a clear message of consolidation, discipline and inclusive development. It could be recalled in his New Year address, the governor outlined key priorities ranging from peace and security to education, religious affairs, health, agriculture, infrastructure and social welfare.

In a weighted message to the people, Governor Aliyu assured his administration will consolidate on the achievements recorded in the outgoing year, 2025, as the state ushers in 2026.

His administration, according to him, will in the current year, 2026, continue to prioritise critical sectors of development that will fast-track the socio-economic growth of the state in line with its nine-point Smart Innovative Agenda.

He also stated that strengthening support for security agencies in their efforts to combat banditry and terrorism, particularly in the thirteen local government areas affected by the menace, remains a governance priority.

“We have already drawn up a blueprint on how to further assist the security agencies in the areas of logistics, intelligence gathering, and intelligence sharing,” he added, while appealing to security agencies to redouble their efforts in the coming year to ensure that banditry is brought to an end in the state.

“I also call on our people, especially those living in areas affected by insecurity, to support the security agencies with relevant information on any suspicious character or movement noticed within their communities,” Aliyu urged.

Recognising the imperative of early actionable intelligence, he further urged local communities to expose anyone exhibiting strange behaviour or living above their means, noting that such vigilance would help curb the activities of informants in rural areas.

In the critical education sector, a key driver of inclusive growth, for which Governor Aliyu allocated N116billion in the 2026 budget in line with the UNESCO recommendation of 15%-20%, he assured that all ongoing renovations of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions would be completed with more physical assets to be provided, adding that teachers’ welfare would continue to receive priority attention.

While assuring promotion of Islamic affairs, one of the key agendas of his development vision, the governor disclosed that new Islamic schools would be constructed, while existing ones in dilapidated condition would be rehabilitated.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to sustaining economic empowerment programmes such as NG-CARES, Ahmadu-CARES, and other youth and women empowerment initiatives, he shared some key plans for road construction and housing. “All ongoing housing projects in Wajake, Gidan Salanke, and Sokoto New City, as well as rural and township road projects, would be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2026,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, in the crucial arena of water supply, Governor Aliyu affirmed that all ongoing water scheme projects would be completed, while additional machinery would be provided at the state’s main water intake facilities.

He also disclosed the state government would continue to provide farm inputs and implements to farmers, noting that contracts had already been awarded for the procurement of tractors to enhance agricultural mechanisation.

The governor added that the health sector, which attracted over 16% of the 2026 budget, amounting to N122,727,992,994.59, clearly above the 2001 Abuja declaration of 15%, would continue to receive priority attention through the renovation of health facilities and the provision of modern medical equipment across health centres in the state.

Cut to the bone, Governor Aliyu’s flight plan for 2026, so to speak, reflects unswerving fidelity to his 9-point smart governance agenda. This is not surprising given that the young state chief executive is a circumspect planner and administrator, a scenario sternly reflected in the zero-deficit component of the state’s 2026 budget.

The governor structured the state’s 2026 Budget in such a way that 72% is allocated to Capital Expenditure and only 28% to Recurrent Expenditure as recommended by the IMF and World Bank.

Furthermore, the state’s Economic Sector received the highest percentage allocation of 41%, followed by the Social Sector with 37%, thus informing the theme of 2026 appropriation as “Budget of Socio-Economic Expansion”.

Although in normal aviation flights an aircraft can experience headwinds and tailwinds which spawn turbulence during the journey, when flight plans and experienced pilots anticipate these meteorological vagaries, they cope much better.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, ensconced in the cockpit of the Sokoto Government House, powered by a meticulously structured 2026 budget grounded on fiscal realism, credibility, and sustainability, is indisputably a nimble navigator in charge. This scenario has been validated by his overarching achievements to-date.

With just two and a half years in the saddle, unassuming Governor Aliyu has altered the development trajectory of Sokoto State. And it is noteworthy that he achieved this without borrowing a kobo. This is unusual in a socio-political milieu where many states grapple with unsustainable debt and yet indulge in a cavalier borrowing spree. Here, Sokoto State comes out really smelling like roses.

Governor Aliyu stands out for his administration’s fiscal discipline. This has aided the execution of numerous developmental projects without resorting to loans as well as maintaining a debt-free status with contractors.

This circumspect approach ensures long-term sustainability and reflects a governance model rooted in accountability and financial responsibility.

The new Sokoto State, in the works, is driven by the sheer power of vision that has birthed cutting-edge growth and governance development models firmly anchored by the prudent Governor Aliyu.

For Sokoto, it’s game on as its state chief executive powerfully recalibrates the state’s development journey as 2026 kicks off.