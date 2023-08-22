Sokale Gardens: Rendezvous for the good, bad, ugly

Sundown spot

It is adjudged to be a mixed grill of leisure and entertainment centre within Kubwa, Dutse and its environs. It hosts activities that uninterruptedly last into the wee hours of the night. The business of the day usually starts as early as 5:00pm, when civil servants and other workers close from their work places. In the eyes of fun seekers and night crawlers, it is a never-dying social rendezvous that provides them with frenzied adrenaline to cushion the effects of the economic stress on the country. It has over 50 liquor drinking and relaxation spots, which have become a lifeline for many micro entrepreneurs, The esthetics of the environment, with clusters of canopy-like trees and flowers also provide cover to fun seekers who take advantage of the darkness for various misdemeanors.

Centre of unity

Inside Abuja’s visit over the weekend to Sokale Gardens, established that the place is indeed a miniature ‘ Centre of Unity ‘. There is hardly no ethnic group across Nigeria without a good representation, doing both legitimate and ‘ illegitimate ‘ businesses there. A first time visitor to the place, who has no defined destination, may be caught up in the web of hustlers who subtly but bravely lay siege by the flowers to hunt for customers. Among the first attractions of the place, are sweet aroma from multiple fish and meat barbecues. A novice to the place can be confused in terms of choosing a spot, by the alluring smoke that oozes out from the place. Another strong allurement, especially to men, is the seductively and provocatively adorned women and young ladies, who are always never in short supply. While some of them use their dressing styles to win customers to their barbecues, drinking and eating spots, others are sexual predators in search of those who seek for amorous indulgence. Side attractions There are also unconfirmed allegations that the place is a covert market for hard drugs Inside Abuja could not immediately establish this, but there are suspicious movements within the place that lend credence to these allegations.

Open air sex

Inside Abuja findings showed that there are people who take advantage of the many trees and flowers around there to indulge in open sex. While there was no pictorial evidence to prove this, it established that many of the makeshift structures there were used for quickies. The heavy presence of ladies adorning the attires of sex workers, also proved that the garden is one place where sex is a cheap commodity.

Obsession

Inside Abuja gathered that there is an irresistible obsessive string which some people struggle with about the garden. Although it is still a superstition, there are speculations that once one begins to visit the place, it will become a strong habit. Regular patrons of the garden, which has gradually grown into an ever-bustling entertainment spot have many ever-green memories to relish. Some of the patrons said the garden has remained home – away-from -home to them, because it is an all-budget market for all classes of people. Cletus Azubuike , a middle aged man, and an artisan , said he has been patronising the garden for more that five years. To him, going to this garden, most times is not by choice, but apparently by compulsive impulse. “Once I have money, the desire to visit Sokale Gardens comes to me very strongly. While I used to catch my fun, it is also like there is a force that is behind it. “Some times, even if I don’t have money, I will visit the place and must drink and eat fish, because you will find people who are willing to support. “I can also tell you that many men who visit this garden, do so because of women. There are surplus women here, and they are cheap to get,” he said. No demolition Many residents have remained shocked that with all the demolitions of recreational facilities within Abuja, Sokale Gardens has survived. It is even hard to believe, that with all its notoriety, it survived the fury of demolition of the last administrations in Abuja. The immediate past Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello made several attempts to implement the Sharia legal code, by demolishing liquor joints, within Abuja. The moves where apparently designed to counter the prevalent security threats in the city. Inside Abuja’s visit to the place last week, confirmed that the garden is owned by a retired senior military officer. While the name of the ‘ big fish ‘ was not disclosed, it was learnt that the owner remains the reason why demolitions came around the fringes of the place, but never touched it.