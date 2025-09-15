Soil Values Project Trains 50 Extension Agents, Lead Farmers In Bauchi

The International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC) through its program Soil Values, a DGIS funded Programme, has organised a two-day training for extension agents and lead farmers on soil restoration, conservation techniques, and integrated soil fertility management.

The Programme has begun the training of 50 extension workers to improve soil fertility and restore degraded lands in Bauchi State, the development follows on the heels of a similar exercise held in Kano and Jigawa states.

The Soil Values program operates in a context marked by climatic and socio-economic challenges facing Sahelian countries, such as recurrent droughts, socio-political conflicts. desertification and the effects of climate change.

The programme’s initiative is built around three intervention pathways (Agroecology, Inclusive Markets and Enabling Environment) as well as five intervention areas (Bundling, integration, Brokering, Convening and Scoping & Learning) Medinah Ayuba-Fagbemi, Country Coordinator, Soil Values Programme Nigeria, said this on the sidelines of a two-day training exercise on Thursday in Bauchi: “The Soil Values program aims to improve soil fertility and productivity of two million hectares.