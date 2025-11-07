Soil Values, NAIDA Launch Agro-Preneurship Initiative In N’West

The Soil Values Programme in collaboration with the Nigerian Agro-Inputs Dealers Association(NAIDA) Northwest, has launched a new model, one stop shop model, to strengthen delivery of inputs to smallholder farmers within the watersheds.

In a speech at the function in Dutse last Friday, the country Coordinator Soil Values Mrs Medina Ayuba Fagbemi, said the nine mobile shops will cover over 20 Northern communities.

She added that the initiative is also expected to reach about 7,000 small holder farmers across nine LGAs from Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi states, who were trained on business and financial management of the mobile shops.

According to her, the model brings essential inputs uch as quality seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection products, closer to farmers through a mobile, market-based delivery system.

The system she explained, that helps farmers adopt most improved and impactful practices while reducing access barriers such as distance, transport cost and fragmented supply.

“It integrates agronomic advisory services, soil testing and digital profiling of farmers, ensuring that input distribution is accompanied by knowledge and data-driven recommendations, for improved soil health and productivity.

“By linking farmers, agrodealers, and other value chain actors, the model promotes inclusive access, market efficiency, and sustainable soil management practices, contributing to resilient livelihoods and the overall objectives of the Soil Values Program.”