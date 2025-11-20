Soil Values, CDA Train Kano, Jigawa Farmers On Soil Fertility Mgt

Soil Values, in collaboration with the Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA) of Bayero University Kano, organised a Field Day on Integrated Soil Fertility Management in Kano and Jigawa.

The training was aimed at helping smallholder farmers restore soil fertility and improve cowpea production. In the dry area of Takai, in Kano State, where declining soil fertility has gradually eroded farmers’ confidence, new hope is beginning to emerge.

The trial was conducted on the farm of Ahmad Isa Falali, where four demonstration plots were set up side by side, each representing the use of inorganic fertilizers, the farmer’s traditional practices, the use of organic fertilizers, and the ISFM (Integrated Soil Fertility Management) approach.

This comparative trial not only provided technical training but also allowed farmers to see firsthand what soil restoration looks like.

“This training has changed the way I produce cowpea. Learning how to make compost, recycle residues, and adjust nutrient levels has turned the ISFM plot into an ‘open-air classroom’ for me,” said Ahmad.