SOHA Okays Additional N4bn Supplementary Bill For 2023 Appropriation

The members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly have unanimously adopted the request for an additional N4 billion as a supplementary appropriation bill for 2023.

The bill to that effect was presented by the majority leader of the House, Bello Idris in responding to the request of Governor Ahmed Aliyu during the plenary session on Thursday.

Idris said the governor sought funds to meet the 2nd reimbursement under five Disbursement Link Indicators (DLIs), totalling N9.2 billion, with an expenditure profile requirement of N6.7 billion for 2023.

The lawmaker also emphasised the modification in the budgetary provision to accommodate additional income and projected revenue.

He stated that the current budget provision stood at N2.7 billion while the supplementary provision of N4 billion was necessary to fulfil the program requirements and accommodate additional income in the 2023 budget.

During the proceedings, the Speaker Hon. Tukur Bala dissolved the plenary into a committee of the whole following a unanimous acceptance in a voice vote, and the members adopted the request for the additional N4billion Supplementary Appropriation 2023.

Accordingly, the current approval of the supplementary appropriation for the Sokoto state in the year 2023 has raised to N25 billion, including the N21 billion previously approved on August 10, 2023.