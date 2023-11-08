Sogal auction 2023 sets for masterpieces, timeless sales of modern, contemporary art

There is palpable excitement as the 2023 Sogal Auction’s preview opened last Saturday, November 4, and continues till Friday 10. Organised by Signature Beyond Art Gallery, with this edition, Sogal Art Auction will be consolidating on about 10 years of being one of the most consistent and reliable art market outlets in Africa, in the 2023 edition with masterpieces and timeless art. The main auction tagged ‘Modern and Contemporary’ holds on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Signature Beyond Art Gallery, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Signature Art Beyond Gallery stated that the lots for the auction, among others, include those that assert the high depth of creativity. Among the lots to be on sale is ‘Earthly Delights’ by Akintunde Odesola, in which the artist creates painterly illustration of a sonnet he wrote few years ahead of painting the work.

The artist shares his thoughts on ‘Earthly Delights’, saying: “The ruby I crave, my only abundance. I need not to start counting the stars, when the moon is right here, seated before my sight, keeping me in a sweet silent sigh. Those days have come and gone, when beauty and pleasure are all I want.” In the text of poetry contents, Odesola further stated: “Slowly your strutted gown unveiled, Stealing away my glimpse by your naked night. Such enchantress is nothing but a heavenly and earthly beauty combined. A surface, embellishing the physical attraction, wearing a fresh flesh, sewed like dainty diamond.

A moment shesaid ‘be fetched with my intoxication’, She left me wobbled, as she softly pierced through the melon.” Also featuring in the auction is Adams Enesi, whose sculpture titled ‘Undiscovered Treasures’, highlights the great depth of the 2023 Sogal auction. The sculpture depicts ‘Undiscovered Treasure’ as would be irrevocably lost if people continue to shield their eyes, succumb to mental captivation, and turn a blind eye to setbacks, greed, and the relentless pursuit of power. He said: “The fundamental question we face is: how can we, as individuals and as a nation, reclaim these dwindling treasures?” Adding uniqueness to the Sogal Auction 2023 is Tayo Olayode’s ‘Face Series’. Olayode’s oeuvre includes paintings, sculptures, tapestries and large-scale sculptures in public spaces in Nigeria, utilizing diverse media including found objects such as rubber slippers, charcoal and metals.

His fascination with unique textures and unusual applications led him to experiment and utilize complex techniques and styles. Olayode explores materials and methods, through an emphasis on line and color, with an aesthetic language that spans abstraction, realism and surrealism. In Choice Okereafor’s mixed media titled ‘Inner Peace’ comes an ode to the quiet strength that resides within everyone. It’s a reminder of the importance of seeking moments of serenity, where the heart and mind find reprieve, and where the complexities of life are distilled into moments of profound clarity and harmony.

One of Nigeria’s popular festivals, Durbar, gets the attention of Abdusalam Abdukareem in an oil on canvas painting dated 2023. Titled ‘Durbar’, the painting celebrates the festival described as a vibrant world of cultural celebration, history, and the timeless beauty of tradition. It serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity, reminding us of the importance of honoring our roots and embracing the diversity and richness of our global heritage. In Dauda Mohammed’s mixed media of buttons on board, a multidimensional effect comes to energise creativity. One of his works for the auction asked: ‘Who am I?’ Produced with thousands of painted cloth buttons, the work is inspired by what the artist describes as the ‘she’s’ and ‘her’s’ of this world. A text attached to the work explains: “The she that has a quiet confidence that screams loud, the she that is humble but strong, the she that is gentle but fierce, the she that is giving but not naïve, she chooses her battles wisely, she stays silent until it’s time to fight, and when that time comes, she rises like a strong woman and fights she does.” The gender specific in this context, Mohammed added: “can be both sunshine and rain, capable of both peace and war; she is a timeless beauty with refined elegance; and she fights for those who cannot fight for themselves. She is her own kind—a woman, a wife, a mother, and a sister.”