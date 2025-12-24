‘Softening Global Interest Rate Environment May Support Nigeria’s Capital Inflows’

Capital inflows to Nigeria from offshore investors are likely to remain strong given the softening global interest rate environment and the still relatively attractive yields offered by country’s debt instruments, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recently released monthly economic report for August 2025, which shows that total capital inflows to the Nigerian economy fell sharply to $1.1 billion in August 2025, down from $2.9 billion in the previous month.

Although they noted that on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the trend of imported capital was significantly higher than the $0.3 billion recorded in the year-earlier period, the analysts stated that: “The steep month-onmonth (MoM) decline underscores foreign investor caution, driven by global headwinds and domestic macroeconomic uncertainties.”

They further said: “The observed MoM moderation in capital inflow was primarily driven by a decline in foreign portfolio investment (FPI) activity, with inflows from offshore portfolio investors falling sharply to $0.9 billion from $2.4 billion in July 2025.

“Despite the reduced inflows, FPIs remained the dominant source of imported capital, accounting for 81.4 per cent of total capital inflows.

“Similarly, other investments, mainly comprising loans and representing the smallest source of capital inflows, also declined to $0.09 billion from $0.50 billion in the previous month.

“In contrast to the constrained inflows from other sources, foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded a notable uptick, rising to $0.12 billion from $0.05 billion in July.

However, the contribution of FDI remains relatively small, accounting for 10.6 per cent of capital inflows.”

While pointing out that despite the downturn in foreign participation in August, “inflows from foreign investors remained a strong contributor to the recent accretion to Nigeria’s gross official reserves,” the analysts said that they, “anticipate sustained inflows from offshore investors, supported by Nigeria’s relatively attractive yield environment, particularly given the softening global interest rate environment.”