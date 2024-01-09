Sodje knocks Eagles as Peseiro’s men fall 2-0 to Guinea in friendly

Former Nigerian international, Sam Sodje, has expressed concerns over the Super Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to Guinea in a friendly match yesterday. While he advised Nigerians not to panic over the result, Sodje expressed worries about the reliability of Jose Peseiro’s men. Nigeria played their only preparatory fixture for the AFCON after defeating Al Gharib in an unofficial game.

However, Peseiro named an unusual starting eleven, with Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi starting from the bench and Victor Boniface sidelined due to an injury.

Nigeria started the game well, dominating the play and possession. But they were dealt a blow in the 14th minute when Aguibou Camara scored for Guinea, putting them ahead 1-0. Nigeria was given a lifeline in the 19th minute after Sadiq Umar was fouled in the box and awarded a penalty. Moses Simon took the penalty, but his shot was saved by the Guinean goalkeeper. Umar and Samuel Chukwueze had chances to equalize for Nigeria before halftime, but they failed to convert. Nigeria started the second half well but still lacked the cutting edge. Chances fell to Chukwueze and Awaziem, but they could not convert. Guinea struck again through Facinet Conte in the 64th minute to make it 2-0, just like in the first half.

Reacting to the match and the Eagles’ chances at the AFCON, Sodje said, “I don’t think Nigerians should press the panic button yet because this was just a friendly match. However, I have to admit that, from the technical point of view, we don’t have a balanced team good enough to win the AFCON. As a fan, I want them to win, but it is difficult to predict that the Eagles would even progress from the group stage because we don’t know the kind of Eagles that will turn up at the tournament. They have been inconsistent with their form.”