Socio-Economic Devt: We’ve Strengthened Security Agencies To Meet Challenges –Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday said his administration has embarked on strengthening the nation’s security apparatus to enable it effectively tackle the emerging security challenges confronting the country.

The President stated this while declaring open the 5th edition of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers (CARSPO), held at the H3 Event Centre, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

His administration, President Tinubu affirmed, recognised the importance of security in the socio-economic development of a nation and therefore strengthens its operational capabilities by providing adequate equipment to confront emergencies and effectively combat crime.

The President, who was represented by his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, called on the people to actively collaborate with the police to foster a safer society, adding that policing could not succeed without the cooperation of the people.

He said: “While the Nigeria Police Force is constitutionally empowered to maintain internal security, protect lives and property, and uphold public order.

“It is essential to recognize that security is a shared responsibility; communities and citizens must actively collaborate with the police to foster a safer society.

“No matter how funded, no matter how well equipped, it cannot succeed without the cooperation of the people it serves. Public engagement and trust are central to the process of inclusive policing.”

The new minimum wage, Tinubu reiterated, was one of several measures by the federal government to enhance the welfare of the Nigerian workforce, including police personnel, adding that his government would continue to collaborate with the police leadership to provide financial incentives to motivate officers and all security personnel to perform at their highest level.

Share

Please follow and like us: