The Society of Women in Taxation (SWIT) an arm of Charterd Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, paid a courtesy visit on the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra state, Chioma Awuzie, in her office to officially thank her for her magnanimity in the progress of Federal Polytechnic Oko tax club.

The group was introduced to the Rector by the Head of Department of Accountancy, Emmanuel Ezenwafor, who commended the Rector for her supportiveness and partnership.

He also appealed to the Rector on the possibility of mounting Taxation Department, which will be an added advantage to the club and the institution.

Mrs Eseosa Mbachu, the state coordinator of Society of Women in Taxation, in company of her executive members, lauded the Rector on the wonderful opportunity given to them to host the quiz competition in Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

The schools involved in the quiz competition include: Federal Polytechnic Oko, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam and Federal College of Education( T) Umunze.

SWIT, according to her does not work in isolation of CITN, as they engage the populace on sensitisation of tax. They do it in line with the principles guiding the group. She ended her speech with presentation of journals to the Rector.

A former HOD of Accountancy Department, Mbonu Chikwelu, who is currently the Awka regional Head of CITN, commended the Rector for her academic vision in granting the request of the association, understanding that the quiz competition is a great exercise to examine the students involved. He lauded the Rector for her moral support in the progress of the club.

In her response, the Rector expressed her joy over the encouragement given to the students by the club. She thanked the group for choosing Federal Polytechnic, Oko, as the centre for such academic exercise.

She encouraged them to work as a team, as that is the reason behind the success being recorded in Federal Polytechnic, Oko today. Rector continued by availing the institution’s readiness to assist the club in every of their progressive endeavours.

At the end of the quiz competition, Miss Ozoemelam Amarachi of Accountancy Department of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, clinched first position; while Miss Agwuncha Pauline of Accountancy Department, Federal Polytechnic Oko, took the second position.