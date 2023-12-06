Society Of Nigerian Archivists Gets New Executive Members

The Society of Nigerian Archivists (SNA) has elected new National Executive members who will pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

This was part of the activities marking the 40th Anniversary of the society held recently at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State with the theme; “Strengthening Democracy, Recovery, Renewal And Protection Of Records And Archives In Nigeria.”

In a statement signed by Dr. Kolawole Oseni on behalf of the Election Committee, SNA Ogun 2023, the new executive members comprise the National President, Mrs. Grace Oyebo Yemisi, National Vice-President, Abdulkarim Aliyu Bube, and National General Secretary, Mrs. Grace Temilolu Ikenna.

Others are the National Assistant Secretary General, Onwuka Mary Ijeoma, National Head of Technical Services and ICT, Austine Otigbu O, National Financial Secretary, Dr. Khali Solomon A., and National Publicity Secretary, Yetunde Odedina.

Others are National Assistant PRO, David Dawi Mshelia, National Treasurer, Ahmad Abdulkareem Kayode, and National Welfare Secretary, Ifeyinwa Okafor.

The National Council Members of the SNA include Professor G. O. Alegbeleye, Professor Abiola Abioye, Mrs. Odigbo, Musa Benedict, and Brigadier General Charles Adisa Bossman

Ex-officio members of SNA are Dr. Bola C. Atulomah, Dr. Kolawole Oseni, Mrs. Hannatu Aliyu, Mrs. Cordelia C. C. Adikwu, and Prof. Stephen T. Olali.

In her acceptance speech, the new National President of SNA, Mrs Grace Yemisi Oyebo, promised to continue to do her best to move the association forward.

Oyebo, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the SNA, stated that it was important to promote the interest of the organisation and popularise record keeping amongst Nigerians.

The new National Chairman said that many Nigerians are oblivious to record keeping, saying that archives and records keeping should be part of a nation desirable of development

She stressed that the welfare of the members would be paramount to the new executive members while urging everyone to join hands with her to move the society forward.

“We need to come together and build a viable society. Our best is yet to come. Nigerians are looking forward to us and we should not allow charlatans to take over our job.

“This is a new era in the life of our society. You have given us a new responsibility that will make us work harder and move SNA forward in our time,” she said, adding that the new executive members will soon unveil their plans for the society in due course.