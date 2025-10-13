Society Must Unlearn Norms That Suppress Women’s Voice – Natasha

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has condemned the cultural conditioning that teaches young women to endure shame and silence rather than confront injustice or assert their worth.

Speaking in Abuja at a mentorship and interactive session held to commemorate the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child on Sunday, the lawmaker said society must unlearn norms that encourage women to accept blame and suppress their voices.

The event, tagged “An Evening with Senator Natasha” and themed after the global campaign “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis,” brought together over 50 young women from across Nigeria for a session of open conversation, reflection, and empowerment.

Lamenting the deep-rooted expectations that limit women’s aspirations, Natasha noted that “Women have been raised to take the shame, wear the blame, and zip their mouths shut.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan said her mission goes beyond politics, noting that she would not feel fulfilled until her work leads to tangible transformation in communities that have long been deprived of opportunity.

“It’s important to identify the girl that I am. Many of us, especially girls, grow up without ever taking the time to understand or connect with who we truly are.

“Society defines and shapes us from childhood, and we’re rarely given the chance to think for ourselves. Before you figure out your career, your drive, or the change you want to make, you must first know who you are.

“But that ends with us. We must find the courage to be bold, audacious, and fearless, to break barriers and climb higher mountains.”