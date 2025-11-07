Societal Progress Depends On Research, Innovation And Devt –UI VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Kayode Adebowale, has said societal stability and progress depend on the strength of the research, innovation, and development tripod. He made this statement at the opening ceremony of the university’s research development fair tagged: “UITown Connect 2025.”

He acknowledged the timeliness of the fair’s theme: “Research, Innovation and Development: A Tripod for Meeting Societal Needs”, stating that the metaphor perfectly captures the symbiotic relationship between the three concepts.

He asserted that research is the foundational leg of the tripod, innovation is the transitional leg which entails the process of transforming knowledge into novel solutions, and given the need for an application of these innovations to drive economic growth, address social inequities and improve the human condition, development is the impactful leg of the tripod.

He disclosed that the fair was to strengthen the tripod, saying that research works are incomplete until they transcend the boundaries of the institution and effect tangible changes in the community and the nation at large.

The Vice-Chancellor acknowledged the importance of the fair, explaining that it is a cornerstone of the activities marking the 77th Foundation Day and 2025 convocation ceremonies of the University of Ibadan.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, Professor Oluyemisi A. Bamgbose, SAN, disclosed that the fair had become a vital platform where scholars, investors, and policy makers collaborate to transform research into solutions that address real societal needs.