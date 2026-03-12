Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to her social media page to speak against what she described as double standards about women’s bodies and cosmetic surgery.

In a video message shared on her Instagram page, the actress criticised men for encouraging women to embrace their natural bodies despite years of criticism and disparaging remarks about their appearance.

She claims that many women have been pushed into cosmetic operations, such as the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), due to the pressure these comments have caused.

Blessing stressed that the rising desire for body enhancement procedures is largely based on societal pressures and negative perceptions about women’s bodies.

She said, “You people mocked women for years because of their bodies, but now you are the same ones telling them to love themselves the way they are. Many women went for BBL because of the insults and pressure they received about their bodies. “You bullied women for not having big backsides, and now you are telling them not to do surgery. No amount of insults or abuse will push me to change my body. This body is my hard work and the success I have achieved.” She emphasised that women should be allowed to make their own decisions regarding their bodies without fear of repercussions. The actress said she would only think about having weight-loss surgery if necessary and that she is happy with her physique and won’t change it because of what other people think. She called on people to stop criticising women for the decisions they make about their bodies. “I am proud of my body, and I will not alter it because people talk. Women should be free to make their own decisions about their bodies. If I ever decide to do any surgery, it will only be weight-loss surgery. I will not go for enhancement procedures like BBL. People should stop judging women for the choices they make about their bodies”, she said.