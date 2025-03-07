New Telegraph

Sociedad Hold Man United As Eagles Star Stun Mourinho

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 clash.

While Man United were the better side on the night, a hand ball by Bruno Fernandes gave the home side a penalty that robbed the visitors of what should have been a deserved victory.

United had a slow start to the match, struggling to progress into their opponents’ half and instead passing around within their own third while the hosts kept up the pressure.

Joshua Zirkzee managed to make a promising break, putting a through ball to Rasmus Hojlund on the left whose pass into the box was cut out by the Sociedad defence.

Hojlund made another promising run into the box, winning United a corner. However, Fernandes’s cross was easily dealt with by the defence.

Meanwhile, Cyriel Dessers celebrated his return to the Super Eagles with a goal and and assist as Rangers stun Fenerbahçe 3-1 in the Europa League round of 16 first leg.

