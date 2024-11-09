Sociedad, Barca faceoff ignites fireworks in LaLiga

Share

There will be fireworks when Real Sociedad and Barcelona lock horns at Reale Arena in the closing match of La Liga round 13. The Basques have been producing much better showings at home than on the travels this season. As a result, the bookies see them as underdogs in Sunday’s showdown. The likes of Ander Barrenetxea, Benat Turrientes, Pablo Marin, Hamari Traore, Arsen Zakharyan, and Kieran Tierney remain in the recovery room, but Imanol Alguacil can count on key players for Sunday’s clash. Barca, on the other hand, aim to build on a 3-1 win over Espanyol in the local derby.

As Hansi Flick’s men look unstoppable at the moment in all competitions, we are tempted to place our bets on the league leaders. Last time out Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 in San Sebastian. All Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres, and Eric Garcia continue to miss out with injuries for the away team. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be looking to recover from a heart-breaking 4-0 defeat to Barcelona when they welcome Osasuna to their Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Matchday 13. Los Blancos were not in action at the weekend, but they head into Saturday’s clash following the Champions League encounter with Milan. The good news for the hosts is that influential attacker Rodrygo has overcome his injury.

Both Dani Carvajal and David Alaba are long-term absentees. Los Rojillos, on the other hand, have been producing fine displays in the first half of the season, with the team sitting just below the Champions League berth. Osasuna, though, will have a mountain to climb against Real Madrid, who have turned their Estadio Santiago Bernabeu into a real fortress. Last time out Carlo Ancelotti’s troops crushed los Rojillos 4-0 in Madrid. There are no fresh injury worries in the away team.

Share

Please follow and like us: