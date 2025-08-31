Social Workers Set For NASoW’s Golden Anniversary

Hundreds of social workers from across Nigeria are expected to converge on Osogbo, Osun State, for the Golden Anniversary celebration and 40th National Conference of the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW).

The landmark event, which doubles as the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), is scheduled to hold from October 14 to 18, 2025, at the Leisure Spring Hotel, Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Osogbo.

NASoW National President, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, signed by the association’s National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Musliudeen Adebayo.

Founded in October 1975 in Ibadan, Oyo State, NASoW is the umbrella body for all professional social workers in Nigeria and an affiliate of the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW).

Mustapha noted that the conference, themed “Strengthening Intergenerational Solidarity for Enduring Wellbeing,” will provide a platform for participants to reflect, reconnect, and chart a new course for the future of social work in Nigeria.

“This event offers an opportunity to celebrate 50 years of impact, service, and growth of NASoW,” Mustapha said. “We expect participants from within and outside Nigeria to share ideas, knowledge, and career opportunities while discussing emerging trends in the field of social work.”

Participants are expected from NGOs, hospitals, schools, government ministries, agencies, and departments offering social welfare services. Social work lecturers and students: undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral from within Nigeria and the diaspora are also invited.

Mustapha added that the conference will adopt a hybrid format in line with global best practices, allowing both physical and virtual participation.

“Registration for the conference and AGM has commenced, and we encourage all interested participants to register before the closing date,” he said.