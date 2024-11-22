Social Workers Play Indispensable Role In Nation’s Devt – Minister

Share

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda has disclosed that Social Workers play an indispensable role in the nation’s development and humanitarian response framework.

Yilwatda made this declaration at the opening of the 39th Annual National Conference and Annual General Meeting of Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) held at Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture Complex Auditorium, Area 10, Garki Abuja.

The Minister who was represented by Mr. Peter Audu, the Deputy Director overseeing the office of the Director of Social Development in the ministry, said the gathering represented a crucial platform for reflection, collaboration, and advancement in the field of social work in Nigeria.

“It gives me great pleasure to deliver this goodwill message at this auspicious occasion of the 39th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW). This gathering represents a crucial platform for reflection, collaboration, and advancement in the field of social work in Nigeria.

“As you are aware, Social Workers play an indispensable role in our nation’s development and humanitarian response framework. Your dedication to serving vulnerable populations, promoting social justice, and strengthening communities has never been more vital than in these challenging times.

“The theme of this year’s conference ‘Partnerships for Professional Social Work in Nigeria: Leveraging the Social Work Act and Development Partners for Impact’ is particularly relevant as we face unprecedented social challenges in our nation.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction recognize the essential partnership we share with social workers in implementing our mandate to provide sustainable solutions to humanitarian crises and poverty reduction.

“As we gather here today. I wish to reaffirm the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening the social work profession in Nigeria. We recognize the need for continued professional development, improved working conditions, and enhanced recognition as social workers’ contributions to national development.

“I encourage all participants to actively engage in the discussions, share experiences, and forge new partnerships that will advance the practice of social work in Nigeria. The knowledge and insights gained from this conference should translate into improved service delivery to our communities.

“Let me assure you that the Ministry remains committed to supporting the Association’s initiatives and working collaboratively to address the social challenges facing our nation. Together, we can build a mere equitable and resilient society. Thank you for your attention and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

NASoW National President, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha urged the federal government to make reference to the provision of the Nigerian Council for Social Work [Establishment) Act and constitute and inaugurate the much-awaited Nigerian Council for Social Work.

He notes that the constitution and inauguration of the council will help to project the image of the profession and address the various forms of vulnerabilities affecting children, families and our communities.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Distinguished guests, Esteemed colleagues, and Fellow social workers, It is my great honour to welcome you all to our Annual General Meeting, convened under the theme ‘Partnership for Professional Social Work: Leveraging the Social Work Act and Development Partners for Impact’. Today, we gather as a community of professionals united by our commitment to promoting social justice, human rights, and the well-being of individuals, families, and communities.

“This year’s theme is both timely and significant. It reflects our collective recognition that the future of social work in Nigeria relies on collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships that amplify our impact.

“The Social Work Act, a milestone achievement for our profession, serves as a foundation for establishing standards and best practices that elevate our services and reinforce our commitment to ethical and effective social work.

“The theme calls upon us to explore how we can harness this legislative framework alongside the support of development partners to strengthen our work and expand our reach.

“Partnerships are the lifeblood of progress; they enable us to pool resources, share knowledge, and integrate innovative approaches that address the multifaceted challenges our society faces today As we come together over these few days, I encourage open dialogue, active participation, and the sharing of experiences and ideas.

“Let this conference be an avenue not only to discuss policies and practices but to forge new alliances and renew our dedication to upholding the dignity and welfare of the people we serve, we will therefore, engage in meaningful discussions, share best practices, and explore innovative strategies for collaboration.

“We will examine the implications of the Social Work Act on our practice, explore opportunities for capacity building, and foster connections with development partners. Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, I will use this opportunity to state that the objectives of this conference include: Strengthening partnerships among social workers, government agencies, and development partners. Enhance understanding of the Social Work Act and its implications for practice. Share knowledge and expertise on effective social work interventions. Foster collaboration and resource mobilization for social impact.

“Reference to these objectives, we have invited keynote speakers and panellists, comprising experts from government, development agencies, academia, and social work practice. Their insights will stimulate our thinking, challenge our assumptions, and inspire us to innovate. As social workers, we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to the values of social justice, empathy, and human rights.. Strengthen our partnerships to amplify our impact. Advocate for policies and programs that promote social development. Continuously develop our skills and knowledge to address emerging challenges.

“It is also imperative at this juncture, to appreciate the Federal Government, National assembly, and the ministries for their effort towards the enactment of the Nigerian Council for Social Work Act and for the complete professionalization of social work in Nigeria.

“We call upon the government to make reference to the provision of the act and constitute the council in order to project the image of the profession and address the various forms of vulnerabilities affecting children, families and our communities.

“Finally, I would like to extend my gratitude to our distinguished speakers, panellists, and guests, as well as our development partners, for their invaluable support and contributions towards this conference.

“Your presence signifies a shared commitment to advancing social work in Nigeria, and we are honoured to have you with us. I would also like to acknowledge the inexhaustible efforts of our members, who have worked relentlessly to advance the social work profession and improve the lives of those we serve.

“Your dedication, expertise, and compassion have made a significant impact, and we celebrate your achievements. I invite you to engage fully in this conference, share your experiences, and learn from one another. Together, we can harness the power of partnership to create a more just and equitable society. Once again,

“I welcome you to the 39th Annual Conference of NASoW. May this event be a fruitful and inspiring experience for all Thank you, and let us begin this journey of collaboration and impact.”

