Social Vices: Anchor Varsity Reads Riot Acts To Violators

Share

…Sets up dress code task force, sexual harassment committee

The management of Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, has set up a Dress Code Task Force and Sexual Harassment Committee, as parts of measure to ensure that the core values of the faith-based institution of Character, Competence, and Courage, are maintained.

This was even as the management said that it would do everything to enforce the rules and regulations which students and staff must adhere to.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Bandele made this known on the campus during a Press Conference as part of the activities to celebrate the 4th and 5th Convocation Ceremonies scheduled for Friday, January 10 on the main campus.

Prof Bandele, who went down memory lane to recall what made the institution different from others, said they are unique and what others tolerate on their campus, they would not, as “Anchor University, Lagos is anchored on our faith in Christ and his teaching,” he added.

Also, he decried the moral decadence which pervades and permeates the society and the institutions of learning in the country.

He said that the vision of its founding father, Pastor William Kumuyi aligns with the Deeper Life Mission to provide a holistic education which combines academic excellence, moral integrity and spiritual growth.

He reminded them of the Visions of the University which are: Raising future leaders with a solid foundation in Christian principles to impart society positively; delivering world-class education which fosters development and prepares students for global competitiveness; moral and spiritual development and empowering graduates to be agents of change and contributors to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and beyond.

Unfortunately, what is happening now negates the visions of the founding fathers.

He said: “This is a private university, we have some students who are from very affluent homes, even if possible they want to be taken to the bathroom and bath for them.

“They do not want to do anything on their own. If care is not taken, this cannot help the nation, therefore we have started looking in that direction.

“For example, it is not too much for a student to flush their toilets after use, to sweep their own room where they are living. At times the Vice-chancellor would just take an unscheduled visit to their hostels, it is unbelievable, particularly the male hostels, they would just park everything there like a madman’s living place. We want to stop that.

“They would use their toilets, leave it like that and expect somebody to come and flush it for them. They should be able to solve little things like that. We are trying to see how they can inject that into their future too.

“We should start to think about the future of this country. The country is getting degenerated in the sense that they do not want to do anything, they want all things to be done for them. It is part of our core value to prepare them for the future.”

On discretion, he said that there must be a balance between deployment of knowledge with sound judgement ensuring their decisions are with discretion to strictly align with those academic excellence and morality.

He said: “It is part of discretion, they call it a mature environment and must balance things. Morality, discretion and academic excellence and some female students want to walk naked on this campus. We will not allow that. Where your freedom stops, is where others start.

“AUL places a premium on decency and education, our students and staff are to maintain a high level of decency in their behaviour and demeanour, vulgar language, irrational behaviour and uncultured attitude are not permitted on campus here.

When monitored, consequences would be visited on perpetrators. The hairdo for every student and staff whether female or male must pass our test of decency, particularly in the place of core value and areas of needs.

“The university continues to place serious emphasis on not allowing any provocative and immoral dresses among our staff and students on campus. From this year, the management would extend the dress code to anybody, visitors or even parents would not be allowed on our campus if they do not dress well.”

Furthermore, he said that the university would not tolerate students engaging in promiscuity or inappropriate relationships, leading to defilement through unacceptable sexual relationships or the staff abusing authority for immoral purposes, including sexual harassment or exploitation of students by luring or forcing them into immoral behaviour.

“For this, the University has put in place the Sexual Harassment Committee, whose members are to handle cases related to sexual harassment or abuse with dispatch and urgency it demands,” he said.

On the graduation, he said that a total of 296 students are graduating for the two sets of 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 with 106 and 160 students, respectively and 30 students for top-up.

Share

Please follow and like us: