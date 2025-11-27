Social Register: EU-SUSI To Deploy 140 Stakeholders To 7 Sokoto LGAs

The European Union Sustainable and Innovative Social Protection (EU-SUSI) project has identified 140 stakeholders, including Community Development Officers, CommunityBased Teams, and Enumerators, to be trained and deployed to seven pilot Local Government Areas in Sokoto State.

The stakeholders will be involved in mapping and integrating poor and vulnerable households into the National Social Register through community engagement and multidimensional targeting.

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, Dr. Michael Juma, stated this at the opening ceremony of a three-day training held at Shukura Hotel, Sokoto.

The training aims to integrate 250,000 poor and vulnerable house holds into the National Social Register. According to Dr. Juma, the new multidimensional model of the National Social Register initiative aims to create an inclusive and service-linking register that addresses multidimensional deprivation.

The pilot model intends to generate demand for services and social protection programs by identifying and registering the poorest and most vulnerable households.