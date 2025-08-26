Social Protection Key To Social Justice – Sokoto Commissioner

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Mohammad Zayyana, has emphasized that social protection is essential for achieving social justice in society.

He stated this at a one-day Consultative Stakeholders Workshop for Social Protection Capacity Needs Assessment, held at Dankane Guest Palace, Sokoto.

The workshop was organized by the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with UNICEF and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Dr. Zayyana said social protection improves security, protects dignity, and reduces poverty and unemployment among citizens. However, he expressed concern over ILO research showing a growing gap in access to adequate social protection in Nigeria.

He called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders and institutions working on social protection, describing the workshop as timely for identifying and addressing capacity gaps to strengthen the system.

Speaking on behalf of the Social Protection Technical Working Group, Hajiya Maryam Ahmad Barade, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, stressed that social protection is a critical tool for reducing poverty and vulnerability. She lamented that despite government efforts and partner interventions, social protection indices remain low.

National Officer of the SUSI Project, Mr. Benedict Obute, noted that ILO research showed only 14.8% of Nigerians had access to at least one form of social protection in 2014. He warned that without urgent action, poverty and vulnerability will continue to rise.

Other speakers, including Shehu Goronyo, Director-General of Human Rights, NGOs, and Donor Agencies, and Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, District Head of Gagi, commended the initiative for its role in bridging data gaps and improving social protection delivery.

Key stakeholders at the workshop included the Executive Chairman of the Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Agency, Malam Muhammad Lawal Maidoki, development partners, and other stakeholders in social protection.