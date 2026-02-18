Social Media Suspended Indefinitely In Gabon

Social media platforms have been indefinitely suspended until further notice in Gabon according to a statement by its media regulatory body.

The regulatory body cited that online content has exacerbated conflict and increased divisions within the nation.

In an announcement televised on Tuesday, the High Authority for Communication (HAC) pointed to the “dissemination of false information,” “cyberbullying,” and the “unauthorized sharing of personal data” as reasons for this action.

READ ALSO:

Spokesperson Jean-Claude Mendome did not specify which platforms would be impacted, but popular services in the country include WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok.

Gabon is currently undergoing a transition following a military coup in 2023 led by General Brice Oligui Nguema, who won the presidential election in 2025.

The 50-year-old president is facing increasing social unrest, with teachers and other public sector workers striking over pay and working conditions.

As of Wednesday morning, social media platforms remained accessible, but a shutdown is anticipated soon.

Mendome’s announcement has taken many by surprise in the Central African nation of approximately 2.5 million people, where social media is especially favored by the youth for both business and leisure.