Social Media Regulation, SERAP Threatens Court Action As Alake Advocates Application Of Laws

A civil society group, Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERA) has reacted to calls by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties and ministerial nominee from Ekiti State, Mr Dele Alake, that Social Media regulation laws of the country should be strengthened.

Mr Alake, while answering questions during the screening of ministerial nominees at the Senate Chambers, posited that laws regulating the use of social media should be strengthened and infractions adequately sanctioned.

“Social media has two sides; there is the negative and positive side, just like every human endeavour

“The positive side we all know like the instant spread of news or propagation of news, which is faster”, he said adding that the negative aides are always “detrimental to the good and decent society”

“That is the first thing I will do; I will strengthen the laws and applications of those laws and I will support anything that comes from the hallowed chamber of laws”, he said while responding to questions on what he would do differently if given charge of the Ministry of Communications.

However, in their reaction to Lake’s position, SERAP in a public statement on Thursday, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to follow the footsteps of his predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari, “in clamping down on freedom of expression on social media” while also, threatening legal actions against the government.

“We’ll see in court if the administration ever follows Buhari’s bad example of clamping down on freedom of expression on social media.’