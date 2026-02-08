Social Media Monetisation: Concerns Over Fake News, Ai-generated Misinformation, Ethical Recklessness

With massive earnings across platforms, social media, for a number of Nigerians, is the new black gold. Despite creating vast opportunities for wealth, advocacy and visibility, there are concerns that the desperation to earn has fuelled a dangerous rise in fake news, AI-generated misinformation and ethical recklessness, intensifying calls for regulation. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports.

Tobi Ayeni, better known as Miss Techy, was a picture of extreme fulfilment and insecurity when she was asked her biggest earning ever. “I can’t… It’s quite a lot. It puts too much eyeballs on me,” the award-winning content creator said as a light laughter lit up her visage.

For Ayeni, consistency and hard work remain key to earning big. “Consistency is the secret to earning. It’s showing up when you’re supposed to show up. In Nigeria, we have a lot of content creators that are doing amazingly well. In Africa, Nigeria is taking a front seat.

It can only get better. There are so many areas to explore in content creation. There’s skit, there is tech. There’s fashion and more,” She told Sunday Telegraph. In a bid to explain how social media platforms have become a leveller, rights activist and journalist, Richard Akinnola, in a Facebook post, chided Nigerians, who fritter away the opportunity that social media provides on the altar of unhealthy politics.

According to him, while many are making use of social media platforms to their advantage by making important business contacts and landing plum jobs, some just court enemies, and perhaps, attack their destiny helpers in an attempt to defend politicians that may not be aware of their existence.

However, beyond being a means to an end, many now leverage the opportunities that social media platforms present to earn big. This is even as it has found usefulness in advocacy for good governance and charitable deeds.

Billionaire You Tuber

Over the years, digital platforms have morphed from being used as a tool for information sharing into one for earning a living. For the second consecutive year, founder and lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, maintained his position as Nigeria’s highest-earning YouTuber in 2025 after achieving the same feat the previous year.

In August 2024, data from Playboard, a global YouTube analytics platform, revealed that the Abia-born pastor’s channel, “Pastor Jerry Eze”, earned N7billion in all-time earning videos from 2014 to 2024. With a daily revenue put at over N7 million, and his cumulative revenue climbing to N10.71 billion in 2025, Eze cements his position as number one YouTube earner, according to Playboard.

Other top earners include “Paul S. Joshua’s” channel, founded by Paul S. Joshua, Senior Pastor of The Refiner’s House Ministries. It generated N255.82 million in 2024. The revenue from the YouTube channel climbed to N478.27 million in 2025.

Also, “Celebration TV”, the media arm of Omega Fire Ministries founded by Apostle Johnson Suleman earned N415.53 million in 2024 but raked in N568.08 million in 2025. Another channel, “Dunamis TV”, operated by Dunamis International Gospel Centre, the Pentecostal church led by Pastor Paul Enenche, earned N190.82 million and N417.09 million in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

How to earn on Facebook

Giving insights into how to earn on Facebook, a strategic Media and Communications expert and Director General of Imo Broadcasting Service, Ify Onyegbule, said: “If you run your account with a nickname, change that name on your profile account.

Change that name and make sure it matches the name you have on your bank account or tax documents. Make sure your page settings are on Creator, not business because with Creator settings, you are eligible for monetisation. You need to post consistently…Study insights. It is very important.

You need to know what content gets the most watch time, the most shares and saves. You must build engagements, reply to comments, encourage conversations, and grow a loyal audience through your posts and content. Follow monetisation rules.

Avoid reused content, copyrighted music and policy violations. If you do these things, you have positioned your account to earn.”

Activist Inibehe reveals over N300,000 half month payment on X

For just being a regular commentator, rights activist and lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, recently shared an email from X, indicating $247.44 had been deposited into his account. The email from X read: “Hey@InibeheEffiong $247.44 has been deposited into your account from X creator Revenue Sharing.

Thank you for creating on X.” According to the activist, he receives such notifications twice a month, stating that his double monthly notifications only confirms that influencers must be making a lot of money. “I woke up to another email from Elon. I get notifications twice a month.

If a regular commentator like me is getting regular stipends from Elon, influencers are certainly getting good money from X. I believe my Facebook impressions are much higher than X. But I have not monetized my Facebook account. Should we do giveaways?”

Expectedly, his post drew reactions from his followers. Ogar Philip Friday Wonah wrote: “So you made almost 360K ×2. That’s about 700k plus in a month. OMG. God really favour some of una oo.” Mayowa Oyedepo Spartacus links the payment for engagements on social media to ethical recklessness.

Spartacus wrote: “This is one of the reasons people say stupid things on social media to gain traction and engagements for the sake of Elon’s money. Well done Barrister.”

Fake news, AI-generated images for money

Following the emergence of avenues for content monetisation, some observers argue that content creators and regular social media users are now more tempted than ever to compromise quality for monetary gains from viral content. For the purposes of drawing internet traffic, they argue, they deploy false and exaggerated claims.

Just some hours before the 68th Grammy Awards, social media platforms were flooded with pictures showing Davido as the winner in the Best African Music Performance category; something South Africa’s Tyla originally won.

On a monetised Facebook page, DJ FATA, a picture of Davido holding a Grammy trophy, with another Nigerian singer Wizkid beside him, was posted. The message accompanying the picture read: “Davido finally wins his first Grammy award and the first person to congratulate him was Wizkid.”

“After so many years of not agreeing with each other, Wizkid and David finally came together last night as Davido received his first Grammy award. Moral lesson: Truth be told, David and Wizkid are brothers for life. Na just Fc and 30BG no dey gree for anybody.”

The fake story garnered over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments as of the time of filing this report. Also, following the November 18 attack by bandits at Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku community, Kwara State, AIgenerated images of worshippers bearing arms were seen on social media platforms, drawing attention from netizens.

Last year, an advertiser, Latest FGN Grants, misled Nigerians that the Federal Government was disbursing N65,000 grants through the N-Power scheme for 2025. However, it was a ruse to lead Facebook users to adverts for care assistant jobs with alleged visa sponsorship in the United Kingdom (UK).

Last year also, a doctored video was traced to a TikTok user @uncle tarrmie. In the video that went viral, President Bola Tinubu could be seen warning Nigerians who call his statements AI-generated of the possibility of bearing the full consequences.

How Yahoo boys buy accounts for N15,000, N20,000

Beyond the activities of those into legitimate businesses on social media platforms, there are criminal elements who specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public. In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, a Yahoo boy (internet fraudster), who does not want his name in print, said people buy and sell social media accounts, saying the accounts bought are often used for fraudulent purposes.

“This is how it works. There are people whose job is to hack people’s accounts. When done, they sell these accounts to those who need them. They are usually used for fraudulent purposes. Sometimes, the buyer might not change the name of the person whose account was hacked, and when the name is changed, a fictitious name is often used.

A Facebook account is sold for N15,000, N20,000 or more in some cases. So, there are people willing to sell accounts and there are buyers ready to buy. It’s a big market. So, if the account sold has many followers, it is a huge advantage to the buyer. ”

Still on desperation for fame, wealth

A communication expert, Dr Kunle Ojo, reasoned that at a time social media is deemed a major source of news, a number users capitalise on this to deliberately spread fake news for several reasons He explained: “Some spread fake news to get fame.

And when you look at it critically, people of little education are often the ones who spread outrageous stories online. They don’t have the capacity for critical thinking. Surprisingly also, you see so-called educated people sharing what is obviously not true when critically analysed.

“So, in a way, those who spread these false stories for clicks, which is the original intention of the author, are also part of the problem. The intention is to gather as many followers, shares, and likes as much as they can. This is how they make their money.”

Mandatory regulation of bloggers attack on press freedom – SERAP

Although Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression, several reports indicate attempts to regulate the social media space. For instance, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, had launched a campaign for the regulation of social media by the Nigerian government, calling it a societal menace.

Recall that during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Twitter(now X) was banned for seven months after accusing the microblogging site of aiding EndSARS protests. Meanwhile, reacting to the proposed amendment to the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says it fails to meet the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) and international human rights treaties to which the country is a state party.

In a statement, the body further argued that the amendment, if passed, would adversely affect unregistered bloggers operating within the territorial boundaries of Nigeria. The proposed amendment, it said, may also be used to violate the rights to privacy, freedom of peaceful assembly and of association as protected by the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) and international human standards.

“The proposed amendment is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with Nigeria’s obligations to respect and ensure the effective realisation of the right to freedom of opinion and expression. The amendment would disproportionality suppress a wide range of expressive conduct essential to a democratic society.

“The bill would pose major barriers and threats to any individuals, especially journalists, human rights defenders and civil society organisations, who may be critical of the government, as well as stifle democracy and media freedom. “Mandatory regulation of journalism is incompatible with the right to freedom of expression.

There is no legitimate reason why bloggers or in fact, members of the general public – should be subject to mandatory regulation or licensing to express 23 SUNDAY MAGAZINE CONTINUED FROM PAGE 10 SUNDAY TELEGRAPH, SUNDAY FEBRUARY 8 2026 themselves.

“Blogging plays an invaluable role in the free flow of information. Bloggers should never be required to register with the government or other official agencies to blog,” SERAP stated. The body expressed concern that the bill may also be used as a pretext to force bloggers to disclose their sources.

“The right to protect sources is a cornerstone of freedom of the press, without which sources may be deterred from assisting the press in informing the public on matters of public interest. “The Nigerian Constitution and human rights treaties, which the country has ratified protects everyone’s right (including bloggers) to maintain an opinion without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers and through any media.

“Nigerian authorities, including the National Assembly, have legal obligations to ensure an environment in which a diverse range of opinions and ideas can be freely and openly expressed and debated.” The body continued: “The requirement of necessity implies an assessment of the proportionality of restrictions, with the aim of ensuring that restrictions target a specific objective and do not unduly intrude upon the rights of targeted persons.

“As noted in the 2005 Joint Declaration of the special rapporteurs on freedom of expression, no one should be required to register with or obtain permission from any public body to operate an Internet service provider, website, blog or other online information dissemination system, including Internet broadcasting.

“In their 2011 Joint Declaration on Freedom of Expression and the Internet, the four special mandates for the protection of freedom of expression highlighted that regulatory approaches in the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors cannot simply be transferred to the Internet.”

People may take laws into their hands if …, says Ubani

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Onyekachi Ubani, warned that the irresponsible use of social media could have grave consequences. “The danger of using anything irresponsibly can bring grave consequences.

There is nothing wrong in allowing human beings to exercise their right to freedom of speech. But what are you speaking? Do you say because you have the right to free speech, you can run people down? Looking at the usage of social media by persons or the way they go about it. If we allow it, everyone will be a victim.

If we do not look at the reckless manner…It’s bordering on stupidity now because someone can just wake up and type all they want to type without iota of truth. We must be careful about the usage of social media. That’s why we have the Cybercrime Law.

If you run down people, there are consequences. The only problem is enforcement. Nigeria police are not enforcing. “There are many breaches of that particular law that the government should make examples of people. So, I’m saying that we have to be careful on the usage of social media.

I think something has to be done in form of regulation. You take time to build reputation. Somebody can’t just wake up and destroy that reputation, sitting down with one Chinese phone and allow the person to go scot-free. There must be consequences. And monetisation of social media accounts has worsened the problem.

And, I’m sorry to say, 90 per cent of social media users are emotionally immature. They believe everything and they start dragging you. People will take laws into their hands if they can’t get a redress. We must do something to make sure this thing doesn’t go on unabated.

We must do something to increase the level of responsibility on the part of those who are using social media. There must be some level of decorum. You don’t just open your mouth and say anything because you are exercising freedom of speech. You don’t destroy people all because you have access to social media. Where your right stops is where other people’s rights begin.”

Govt. shouldn’t be blamed if social media is regulated – Dr. Omojuyigbe

For former Deputy Provost, Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Dr Dele Omojuyigbe, there is no better time to regulate social media than now. “Yes, it’s the right time to regulate the social media space because there is a lot of recklessness going there. People have thrown caution to the wind.

Before the question of monetisation, the social media issue itself is even a concern. When we talk of social media, the major thing there is media. The headword there is media. And when we talk about media practice, generally, there are many things to consider.

The ethics of the media should also work on social media. The fact that we call it social media doesn’t make it un-media, but people don’t know this. And now the question of monetisation has worsened the situation. You will see a lot of things going on there, and you begin to wonder.

People are behaving as if they don’t have conscience again.” On the troubles of AI, he said: “I’ve said it before. I said AI is more of a curse than a blessing. Whenever you see pictures now, you begin to question: Is it original or AI-generated? You don’t even know which is true; you don’t know which is AI-generated.

Both AI and social media monetisation are big problems today. When you talk about AI, it has thrown away originality. People are now lazy, just like monetisation has made a lot people lazy. Very lazy! Extremely lazy! It’s the right time.”

Dismissing fears in some quarters that social media regulation will muzzle free speech, Omojuyigbe said the misuse of social media platforms makes the case for regulation compelling. “Forget about the government. Why should you give the government the reason to regulate your operations?

If the government moves to regulate social media now, I don’t think the government should be blamed. People should blame themselves.”