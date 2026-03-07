How Lure Of Monetisation Drives Content Creators To Extremes

• Gen Zs are a wrecking ball, smashing everything in sight, says Anyokwu

Today’s digital landscape is all about the drive for monetisation. The social media platforms, which were once spaces for connection and information sharing, have transformed into bustling marketplaces. This has made the ignorant jump into subjects they’ve scant knowledge about. In this report, ISIOMA MADIKE, looks at the disturbing trend

The craze for likes, comments, shares, subscribers, and “virality” that’ll translate into money is currently driving people, many of them ignorant – into extremes.

They often spread misinformation just for engagements. They also post videos, analysing things they aren’t even sure about. Getting monetisation in Nigeria’s social media spaces comes with its frenzy. The moment one gets monetised, such a person becomes somehow “abnormal.”

Some say, it comes with a sort of madness. This is because shame would suddenly disappear with dignity taking a back seat. All that matters at that particular time is dollars. A young man, who gave his name only as Ambrose, told this reporter that he finds himself caught up in this digital hustle because he has seen how his mates with little education made it big via social media.

He said: “I just started making videos, talking about marital issues and dancing. I chose such topics because I realised that lewd and controversial subjects attract more views, likes and shares. And because I have chosen it as my new vocation, I had to see what gets the attention.”

Stories like Ambrose’s are now commonplace all over social media spaces. Some would dabble into complex specialties that require deep academic knowledge such as education and health, often with inadequate facts of what they are talking about. Social media platforms, which were once spaces for connection and information sharing, are today bustling marketplaces.

Content creators, influencers, and everyday users now chase their dream via monetisation. But, the rush for quick monetisation has more than anything else been promoting unimaginable misinformation and a flood of fake news. These sensational contents have pushed many internet personalities to unbelievable heights.

Their only claim to influence is because they generate more engagements that translate into instant wealth. This viral spread of false information, which ranges from fictional political stories to health fables, has become an irritant to both professionals and the informed.

A media ethics expert, quoted by Paul Chimodo, captured it succinctly when he stated that “The problem with monetisation is that it rewards sensationalism.

People are more likely to share content that provokes strong emotions, even if it’s false. The financial incentive distorts the way information is shared and consumed.”

But, beneath the “shiny veneer of financial opportunity”, Chimodo said, lies “a complex web of consequences ranging from the proliferation of fake news to erosion of moral standards and a decline in critical thinking among users”.

He added: “Across Nigeria and many other countries, professionals in key sectors: teachers, journalists, healthcare workers, and even civil servants, have turned to social media not just as a platform for advocacy or personal expression, but as a viable source of income.

“For some, it’s a lifeline born out of economic hardship; for others, it’s a strategic move to stay relevant in a rapidly changing digital economy. The desperation to make ends meet, compounded by Nigeria’s challenging economic climate, has driven many to prioritise quick monetisation over accuracy, morality, or the societal good.”

A professor of English at the University of Lagos, Christopher Anyokwu, said that the Gen Zs are a law unto themselves. For them, the end justifies the means, he said, adding that they rage over reason and sensationalism over sense. “We’re witnessing a seismic paradigm shift in world view, moral codes, vision, and purpose. Interesting times ahead, and it’s anyone’s guess what the future awaits us.

“The Gen Zs are a wrecking ball, smashing everything in sight, glass ceilings, ancient land- marks and all. “For them, the end justifies the means and its rage over reason, sensationalism over sense, instant gratification over scrupulous achievement and ephemeral titillation over lasting satisfaction, regardless of whatever is at issue, from the profane to the sacred,” he said.

For a professor of Theatre Arts, Delta State University, Abraka, Chukwuma Anyanwu, the issues raised about social media are indeed disturbing and worthy of commanding attention of all stakeholders in the society. He said though there are implications, causes and effects or rather actions and reactions which are said to be equal and opposite.

There’s a proverb, according to the professor, that says “he who wants an ant to arrive at its destination should ensure that there are no dead grasshoppers on its path!” To him, before any regulations and controls, jobs must be provided to ensure that only the highly talented are involved.

“It’s all about surviving the unemployment market. You recall it’s what drove many into keke, okada riding, even kidnapping as survival strategies even with their university degrees. “Yes, the Italian philosopher I think is who called it the invasion of idiots.

He’s partially right. Right in the sense that the requirements needed to start simple: an android phone, data, network and you are good to go.

“It’s disturbing because these so-called Gen Z that have invaded the Internet are uncouth, untrained and without any ethical control or finesse. For them, anything goes.

“They neither care for audiences nor viewers’ sensibilities nor take time to pause to verify information but they go on, warts and all to take pleasure in what they call breaking news. It makes seasoned journalists feel bad. “I’ve done a paper on this ‘Traditional News Media as Agents of Authenticity: Nigerian Audiences Weathering the Onslaught of New Media Streaming’.

“It’s really disturbing to see what passes for information on the Internet right now because someone somewhere wants likes, shares and comments. Calling it the decline of discernment in the digital age is actually being mild. It’s the fall of morals, values and the reduction of our humanity, individually and collectively. “What do you say to a situation where there’s no filial love and respect?

“What do you say to a society where siblings unite to perpetrate evil and parents and other family members are not spared? There’s more unity in doing harm than good and everyone is in a hurry to ‘arrive ‘.“This brings to mind the poser from Meka in Ferdinand Oyono’s novel, ‘The Old Man And The Medal’, where he asked: ‘What is the use of being innocent and humble in a place where virtue and honesty no longer paid?’ “You, Mr Madike, how long have you been practicing journalism and what has been your reward? Let’s call it a rhetorical question because both of us can relate.

But look at the so-called ‘idiots’ that have invaded social media? Who’s rewarding them and conferring importance and fame on them? “Is it not the same society that has glossed over your professional contributions as a journalist? So, we’re living in a nation of misplaced priorities,” he said.

Anyanwu added: “Bob Marley once said you can’t expect justice where criminals are presiding, thus like poles attract. A country with a poor reward system can’t be expected to rise above its values. Looking at the academic policies, look at what comes to students who represent the national flag in continent debates, compare that with the reward system in the TV programme called BB NAIJA and advise yourself.

“Whether the trend is destroying the fabrics and essence of good reasoning? Need you ask? It’s of course and it’s going to get worse. “We’re here complaining that content creators are messing up the journalism profession and related information processing and distribution channels when they are generating all manner of information without any attempts to verify or authenticate information or for that matter care about the emotional state of receivers.

“Bad as it is, it’s preferable to what they are doing currently with Artificial Intelligence (AI). It’s better you drop information from the scene devoid of any ethical considerations than that you deploy the service of AI and foist on society unforgivable fabrications that even the sender cannot defend or substantiate. “So, it’s going to get worse if nothing is done about it and soon too.

The academia is worse hit because reading culture is dead and this reflects on the quality of graduates that are produced. “It’s these same graduates along with their counterparts among the illiterates, semi illiterates and dropouts that constitute the bulk of the ‘idiots’ you mentioned earlier, who now rule the social media.

“Back to the subject of control; if a favourable environment can be created that can help engage the youth meaningfully, then one can talk about regulation and control. “You can’t beat a child and ban it from crying. No. Nigerians are creative, intelligent and tenacious in matters of survival. So, you cannot stop them even with regulations unless you have made alternative arrangements.

“I think the society would be better for it when everyone understands the challenges on ground and work towards achieving equilibrium. Otherwise, it’ll get worse.” Chiamaka Egwu, a clinical psychologist, believes that the psychological toll should be part of the conversation.

The reliance on social media for income and validation, she noted, is creating a generation vulnerable to mental health issues.

She said: “Young users often struggle with feelings of inadequacy, loneliness, and anxiety. The constant exposure to romanticised metaphors and accomplishment lies distort perceptions of realism. This, in turn, leads to a sequence of displeasures and hopelessness.”

A Consultant Clinical Pharmacist and Public Health Expert, Dr Kingsley Chiedu Amibor, called for the implementation of stricter fact-checking rules to curb the continued spread of misinformation. This, according to him, would promote credible sources, and penalise accounts spreading false information. He believes this action might not be easy to implement, because people, he said, would find ways to circumvent it.

Amibor said though he would vote for regulation any day, that can be tricky, as it could stifle free speech or be used to suppress dissent. Maybe public education and digital literacy might be better bets, he noted. He added: “Decline of discernment; well it is obvious that with echo chambers and algorithms prioritising engagement, people are exposed to more sensational, less credible content.

“Critical thinking is needed more than ever, but it is harder to spot what is credible when everyone is shouting. “Yes stopping misinformation is crucial to preventing harm, especially in areas like health, politics or finance. On the other hand, regulating content can lead to censorship concerns and stifle free speech.

Maybe the answer lies in platform accountability, which will make platforms responsible for promoting credible content.

“There is also a need for digital literacy, which will involve educating users to critically evaluate information. And then of course, transparency is paramount, and this will involve labeling sources, and showing factchecks. “Education is key. By empowering users with critical thinking and digital literacy, they can navigate the online space more effectively. This approach also promotes a culture of accountability and responsibility.

“In Nigeria, initiatives like digital literacy programmes, workshops, or online resources could help the Gen Zs creators and consumers alike make informed decisions online. “Other ideas to promote digital literacy among Nigerian youths include: School programmes that will integrate digital literacy into curricula, focusing on critical thinking, fact-checking, and online safety.

Workshops, webinars, and partnership with schools, NGOs, or influencers could be a way out. “Online resources and this will involve creating accessible content (videos, quizzes, and blogs) on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, or WhatsApp. It is possible to leverage on popular creators to spread digital literacy messages.” Amibor also argued that the internet often rewards emotional, sensational content over facts.

This, he said, is because engagement drives algorithms: Clicks, shares, and comments boost visibility. Additionally, emotional content goes viral, he said, adding that outrage, fear, or shock value gets more traction. Conspiracy theories, according to him, thrive, tapping into emotions, and often ignoring facts. “When emotional content trumps facts, critical thinking takes a hit.

People might prioritise winning arguments over truth, eroding nuanced discussions which explore complex topics by examining subtle differences, varied perspectives, and intricate details rather than relying on black and white, simplistic, or one-dimensional views. “Academia’s value might drop if people dismiss expertise for viral opinions. With regard to research credibility, scholarly work could get distorted or ignored if it does not fit sensational narratives.

“Public trust in experts might wane or be diminished. Research focus might shift to trendy topics that attract attention rather than in depth studies. “As a way out, I believe academia should definitely engage more with social media.

By being present and accessible, experts can help counter misinformation, provide context, and show the value of evidence-based thinking. It is about meeting people where they are. “One way the academia can engage is by creating social media profiles, with scholars sharing research in bite-sized, engaging formats.

“Additionally, academics can also engage in writing public education articles, collaborating with creators and partnering with influencers to amplify credible information.

“Currently, I believe Nigerian academics can do more to engage online. Nigerian academics are doing great work, but many are not leveraging social media to share their expertise widely.

“Engagement is growing though; some universities and researchers are active on Twitter, sharing research and insights,” he said.