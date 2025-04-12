Social Media Adverts: How Scammers Use Ai-Manipulated Voices to Deceive Nigerians

Share

We classify this trend as digital quackery, says PSN

‘Those using AI to generate unscrupulous adverts are engaging in criminality

In recent years, there have been floods of videos. They often advertise health products on social media platforms, especially on Facebook. Most of the adverts are said to be Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated. They feature doctored images and voices of some influential figures and exploit their credibility to drive false claims. Isioma Madike, who has been following this trend, reports.

Social media advertising has been rising for several years. With the number of people using social media platforms continuing to grow, social media has become a critical channel for businesses to reach their target audience.

In a recent survey, 57 per cent of consumers agreed that social media “strongly influences” their healthcare choices. Its impact on how people choose healthcare providers and services is undeniable.

Patients are turning to online platforms to read reviews, watch testimonials and gather information before making decisions about which hospital or provider to choose. As competition rises, healthcare providers are also using social media to differentiate themselves and win patients’ trust

It has fundamentally changed how people communicate, share information, and interacts with brands. This shift presents new opportunities and challenges in which social media marketing has become an important tool for pharmaceutical companies.

Doctor-oriented campaigns focus on promoting products to physicians, patient-oriented campaigns aim to raise awareness of specific conditions, and pharmacist-oriented campaigns provide information and resources to pharmacists.

However, dubious individuals have capitalised on this to deceive gullible minds with advertisements of unsafe herbal medicines, discrediting some notable pharmaceutical drugs in the process to claim cure of certain ailments.

The adverts, which are said to be AI-manipulated, feature doctored images and voices of some influential figures and exploit their credibility to drive false claims.

Nigeria’s Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, became a victim of this evil scheme when his face was used on Facebook to promote a doubtful medication. In the deceptive AI-generated video, the professor was programmed to push unverified treatments, particularly for chronic conditions like hypertension.

In his wrought voice, he had said: “My name is Wole Soyinka, and I have been struggling with high blood pressure for over 15 years.”

A screenshot of that was posted on Facebook reel, but the altered video appeared only once during the analysis. The essence of the manipulation was to leverage Soyinka’s clout to sell a doubtful drug.

Such videos is no longer infrequent; they have become somewhat ubiquitous, posing significant health risks, according to experts, especially from the pharmacy profession.

Yet, Soyinka’s was not an isolated case.

Dr Samuel Achilefu, a renowned cancer researcher, was also digitally manipulated in a video like that of the Nobel Laureate. Achilefu, who is known for inventing cancer goggles that assist surgeons in identifying malignant cells, was dubiously portrayed in the video as endorsing a fake hypertension medicine.

In one of the posts, the US-based Nigerian scientist was shown renouncing Western methods of treating heart disease in favour of natural remedies. One of such was published on Facebook in 2024, in which Achilefu allegedly said: “You feel headache and fatigue, numbness of the limbs or ringing in the ears. This may be caused by hardening of the arteries in the brain, which is a sign of a stroke! Urgently treat brain vessels.”

He was equally manipulated to have said in another video, “I have cured thousands of people with cancer, and this year, we are going to end hypertension.”

A celebrated Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, was recently sighted on Facebook speaking on how he almost died due to the negligence of doctors. In the doctored video, he claimed he almost died of stroke three years ago and doctors, according to him, diagnosed him with hypertension and he followed the recommended procedure religiously.

Mofe-Damijo also claimed that he ended up with a deliberating stroke which landed him in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital. It was then, he said, he met someone with a herbal drug which he did not believe at first but which turned out to be his saving grace.

The story was quite tantalising and may have been believed by many who adored him not knowing his voice, like those in the above narratives, had been manipulated using AI technology for the fake product to gain acceptance by the public.

The head, Corporate Affairs Unit of the National Information Technology Devolvement Agency (NITDA) told this reporter that she was once a victim in which her photograph was used, prompting her to report to the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

Many Nigerian broadcasters’ videos and voices have also been used by these purveyors of fake medications who have turned to social media to deceive the uninformed in the society.

In this AI technological era, it is becoming commonplace to see original footages being altered from previous interviews to fit into false narratives.

A report, which quoted AFP Fact Check, gave a clear insight when it found similar clips to have been created using AI with the main aim of selling doubtful herbal products.

President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharm. Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim, who articulated the official position of PSN on this frightening phenomenon, told Saturday Telegraph that his organisation strongly condemns the use of AI to fabricate endorsements from healthcare professionals or broadcasters for dubious pharmaceutical products.

Ibrahim said the evil practices not only violate ethical standards of healthcare communication, but endanger public health by promoting unverified treatments. It also undermines trust in legitimate healthcare providers, he added.

He said: “We classify this as digital quackery and urge immediate action to protect Nigerians. The unregulated spread of these adverts, particularly on social media, demands urgent intervention. Vulnerable populations (e.g., rural communities, elderly, and low-literacy demographics) are disproportionately targeted.

“PSN advocates for mandatory verification of all pharmaceutical-related digital content, whistleblower protections for reporting fraudulent adverts, collaboration with frontline health workers to debunk misinformation.

“We call on government and stakeholders to combat this menace. PSN recommends regulatory measures such as NAFDAC/FCCPC to establish a digital surveillance unit for tracking fraudulent adverts and NCC to enforce stricter penalties for telecom platforms hosting such content.”

He added: “Social media companies (Meta, TikTok, etc.) must deploy AI-detection tools to flag and remove fake health adverts. We are recommending also a national awareness campaigns on identifying AI-manipulated health claims and integration of digital literacy into primary healthcare initiatives.

“The PSN remains committed to partnering with media, government, and tech stakeholders to uphold ethical standards in pharmaceutical communication. AI must advance healthcare, not weaponise deception.

Olumide Akintayo, a renowned Pharmacist and past President of PSN in his reaction also said that those using AI to generate unscrupulous adverts are engaging in criminality.

“That amounts to a criminal act. The Criminal Code is clear about what should happen to those found guilty. Also, the Trade Malpractice Act addresses such violations. Let me also say that the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria has specific regulations to monitor and regulate social media activities in this regard.

“So, if anyone contradicts those regulations, they are violating the law, and there are sanctions and penalties for that. Nigeria has a large body of laws. The real issue isn’t the lack of laws, but the poor enforcement. For instance, if I start citing pharmacy and drug-related laws, you’ll see that they cover all of this.

“The NAFDAC Act is very clear. NAFDAC is empowered to regulate advertisements of drugs, products, medical devices, foods, and related products. If someone advertises a drug without NAFDAC’s approval, they have already broken the law. But enforcement is weak. That is why we have so many unlawful players in the industry.

“The Pharmacy Council has the mandate to regulate the pharmacy profession and the business side of it. But there is poor funding. In all the public and private sector in Nigeria, with such a mandate, one would expect that there will be commensurate funding to carry out these regulatory functions.

“Right now, we are grappling with 2.5 to 3 million unregistered pharmacies, while the number of registered ones is less than 10,000, including those in retail practice distribution and manufacturing. That is a terrible ratio, of about 1 to 2,500.

“It is a disaster. As long as government support is lacking, we will keep losing lives to this menace,” Akintayo told this reporter.

To him, the social media has done more harm than good. It is terrible when you look at the contents: pornography, glorification of violence, armed robbery, kidnapping, and more.

He added: “Even in healthcare, just recently, the Association of Community Pharmacists reacted to a misleading interview by a popular televangelist, who is not a healthcare professional.

“He made dangerous claims about a drug molecule being carcinogenic in toothpaste and food. He is not a pharmacist.

“He is an architect-turned pastor, yet he makes public health claims. This same man pushed conspiracy theories during COVID-19. The NBC (National Broadcasting Commission) should be involved.

“They regulate broadcasting and should help rein in social media content when it threatens public health, and the government needs to do more about these kinds of contents.”

A Consultant Clinical Pharmacist and Fellow, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, Dr Kingsley Chiedu Amibor, admitted that the social media advertising has become one of the most popular and effective ways for businesses to reach their target audiences in recent years.

With millions of people using social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X (former Twitter), LinkedIn and others daily, he added, social media advertising has become essential for businesses looking to stay competitive and reach new customers.

However, the public health expert acknowledged that Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using social media for marketing. He said it is crucial for those platforms to understand the regulations and ethical considerations, as direct to consumer advertising of prescription drugs is restricted in many countries, including Nigeria

He said: “It is important to stress that social media can be a breeding ground for misinformation, hence the need for regulation, otherwise the social media space can become used to market all sorts of junks to the unsuspecting public.

“Non expert consumers can share their own drug product testimonials on social media, which can be misleading or dangerous.

“Also, illegal online pharmacies can market their services on social media, posing a risk to consumers. So, I can safely say that your observation on inappropriate use of social media space is very correct.

“Social media is reshaping the healthcare industry, offering new ways to engage, educate and support patients. As such, I will not concur to outright ban of social media platforms, rather I am advocating for content regulation.

“That is, restricting what is advertised on platforms to what the law permits or allows. In many countries, pharmaceutical companies are prohibited from directly advertising prescription drugs to consumers on social media.

“Social media can be a breeding ground for misinformation hence it is crucial that any information shared on it is accurate, transparent, and adheres to ethical guidelines in order to protect the interests of unsuspecting members of the public.

“There is a lot that government can do to curb unauthorised adverts on Nigerian social media. Companies and brands under the supervision of NAFDAC are required to obtain approval from NAFDAC before advertising any of their NAFDAC regulated product, this is to avoid being penalised, which could lead to financial loss and loss of reputation.

“Government should provide NAFDAC with sufficient support it needs to carry out its regulatory role as it relates to advertisement. NAFDAC regulations require pre-approval for advertising all products under its purview, including food and cosmetics, and this includes social media advertising.

“Advertisements must be accurate, complete, and not misleading, and applications for online advertisements must include scripts, artwork, and storyboards.

“There is also need for the government to strengthen regulatory frameworks, enhance enforcement mechanisms, promote self-regulation, and foster public awareness, at the same time ensuring freedom of expression is protected.”

He added: “The government should establish clear guidelines for what constitutes permissible and non-permissible advertising on social media, ensuring that adverts are legal, decent, honest, truthful, respectful, and mindful of Nigeria’s culture and constitutional tenets.

“Regularly review and update existing laws and regulations to ensure they are relevant and effective in addressing the evolving landscape of social media advertising. Implement robust monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to identify and address unauthorised advertising on social media platforms.

“Establish a dedicated unit for social media advertising enforcement and create a specialised unit within ARCON or another relevant agency to focus on monitoring and enforcing social media advertising regulations.

“Collaborate with social media platforms by working with them to ensure they have effective mechanisms for identifying and removing unauthorised adverts. Establish clear channels for users to report unauthorised or harmful advertising, and ensure that these reports are acted upon swiftly.

“Encourage advertising agencies and social media platforms to develop and implement their own codes of conduct for advertising on social media. And conduct public awareness campaigns to promote ethical advertising practices and the importance of adhering to advertising regulations.

“Encourage collaboration between government agencies, social media platforms, advertising agencies, and civil society organisations to address issues related to social media advertising.

“Also, conduct public awareness campaigns to educate Nigerians about their rights and responsibilities in relation to social media advertising, including how to identify and report unauthorised or harmful adverts.

“Support initiatives that promote media literacy, enabling citizens to critically evaluate information and advertising content on social media. Emphasise the importance of responsible social media use and the potential consequences of engaging in unauthorised or harmful activities.

“Additionally, there is need for upward review of the penalties for defaulters to serve as deterrent. The penalty for failure to comply with NAFDAC’s Guidelines is a meagre sum of not less than N100,000 or imprisonment.

“Sadly, this penalty is not commensurate with the damage that could result from false advertising or the financial gains that can accrue from the practice.”

According to credible reports, Facebook community standards prohibit content that “purposefully employs deceptive means, such as willful misrepresentation, stolen information, and exaggerated claims, to either scam or defraud users and businesses or to drive engagement.”

Despite the community standards, however, thousands of these AI-generated videos are still on Facebook causing more havoc than good.

