Social Justice Day: Remi Tinubu Calls For Inclusive Society

As the World observes Social Justice Day, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has joined her voice with other renowned world leaders, calling on Nigerians to work together to bridge societal gaps and promote the inclusion of all individuals in life-shaping conversations.

New Telegraph reports that the World Day of Social Justice is observed every February 20 by the United Nations (UN).

It is an international day dedicated to promoting social justice, including efforts to tackle issues such as poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, unemployment, human rights, and social protection.

The First Lady in a statement urged Nigerians to ensure that every citizen, particularly those from marginalized communities, are empowered to succeed in life.

Reflecting on the theme, “Empowering Inclusion: Bridging Gaps for Social Justice,” Mrs Tinubu reaffirmed her commitment to a Nigeria where every citizen, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or socio-economic background, has an equal opportunity to thrive.

She expressed optimism that, together, Nigerians can build a future where everyone can freely contribute to the growth of the nation.

“This day offers another opportunity to reflect on the progress made and acknowledge the challenges that remain in the journey towards social justice.” the statement added

