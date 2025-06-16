Social Insurance Outfit Commits To Improved Security, Workers’ Safety

Share

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) says the Federal Government is committed to improving social security, health and safety of Nigerian workers at workplaces.

Mr Oluwaseun Faleye, NSITF Managing Director, said this at the ongoing 113th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

He said that the Fund was currently embarking on Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) audits at workplaces to ensure safety of workers in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) convention.

“That’s why we collaborate with employers to make workplaces safe and further deepen all of the issues regarding health and safety in the workplace.

“That is why we are at the forefront of undertaking Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) audits in relevant organisations and creating the awareness.

“Of course, the way it works for us here when we come to a platform like this is to further broaden our knowledge and our capacity in bringing cutting-edge standards relating to Health, Safety and Environment (HSE).

“So that we can take it back home and further engage within that ecosystem,” he said. He said that the NSITF has been making efforts to ensure that the workplace was conducive and workers who suffer injury at work can also get a reprieve on time.

Share