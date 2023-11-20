SoberTech Unveils Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Programme In Cape Town

In a pioneering initiative to transform addiction recovery in Africa, SoberTech, founded by the esteemed electrical engineer and cybersecurity expert, Dinah Lugard, is introducing its Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) program to Cape Town, South Africa. NAS affects newborns exposed to addictive substances like opioids during pregnancy, resulting in withdrawal symptoms such as tremors and feeding difficulties.

Dinah Lugard explained in a recent press release. “NAS results from the abrupt discontinuation of substances to which a fetus has been exposed in utero, commonly opioids due to maternal drug use.

The newborn’s central nervous system becomes hyperstimulated, leading to withdrawal symptoms, including irritability, poor feeding, vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, and, in severe cases, seizures.

Management employs a multidisciplinary approach, often utilizing pharmacological interventions to gradually wean the infant off the addictive substance. Close monitoring is crucial to address complications and provide supportive care.

Preventive measures, such as prenatal care and substance abuse treatment for pregnant women, play a pivotal role in minimizing NAS risk. Additionally, supporting mothers with addiction issues through counseling and rehabilitation programs can lead to better outcomes for both mother and child.”

Lugard further stated, “SoberTech envisions a world where individuals battling addiction have unrestricted access to judgment-free support and captivating resources for their journey to sobriety.”

Under Dinah Lugard’s visionary leadership, SoberTech is dedicated to a global vision of digital rehabilitation. The platform focuses on enhancing accessibility, leveraging technology for engagement, fostering stigma-free environments, conducting grassroots outreach, and supplying cutting-edge technology to rehabilitation centers.

SoberTech has initiated its outreach program in Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa (Pretoria, Soweto), concentrating on educating students and the public about drug abuse hazards through collaborations with rehabilitation centers in these nations.

The platform delivers tailored packages and essential items to those in need, unwavering in its commitment to enhancing the rehabilitation experience by equipping centers with state-of-the-art electronic devices, making the journey toward sobriety not only more effective but also enjoyable.