SoberTech Grants Scholarships To Students Undergoing Rehabilitation In Ghana

Under the visionary leadership of Dinah Lugard, a distinguished electrical engineer and cybersecurity expert, SoberTech is embarking on its inaugural outreach initiative in Ghana.

Their unwavering commitment to revolutionizing addiction recovery by leveraging innovative technology is evident as they grant scholarships to four tertiary institution students admitted and undergoing rehabilitation in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana.

At the heart of this initiative is the aspiration to create a world where individuals grappling with addiction can access judgment-free support and captivating resources on their path to sobriety.

SoberTech has already taken its first step by launching the ‘Back To School’ outreach program in five cities across Nigeria: Lagos, Benin, Kano, Kaduna, and Calabar.

The primary objective of the program is to educate students and the wider public about the dangers of drug abuse. SoberTech recognizes the importance of prevention through awareness and backs this understanding with tangible action.

They actively distribute specially tailored back-to-school packages and essential items to those in need, emphasizing their commitment to helping vulnerable communities.

However, SoberTech’s dedication goes beyond raising awareness; they are also focused on enhancing the rehabilitation experience. To achieve this, they equip rehabilitation centers with electronic devices designed to make the journey toward sobriety not only more effective but also more enjoyable.

This integration of technology into addiction recovery aligns seamlessly with their core mission of using innovation to drive positive change.