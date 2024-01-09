Soberekon Gives Update On Health After Ghastly Auto Crash

Nigerian music executive, Soso Soberekon has given an update on his health after surviving a ghastly car accident on Monday at Okada University, Edo State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Soberekon was involved in a ghastly car accident after a viral video emerged on social media showing his car in bad shape inside the bush.

According to reports, Sosoberekon’s airbags all burst out due to the intensity of the accident, and some eyewitnesses claim that the car somersaulted before hitting a tree in a nearby bush.

Giving an update on his health condition, Soso shared a picture of him alongside the damaged vehicle on Instagram.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out to him, stating that he was fine and unshattered.

He wrote: “I want to express my heartfelt thanks for all the calls and support after my car accident

. Your kindness means the world to me. I AM OK.”