Soaring Greenhorn Yellow Green

Nigerian cricket climbed higher on the global stage in faraway Malaysia where the female Under 19 team, the Junior Yellow Green finished among the top six after running with the best and stunning top ranked Kiwis of New Zealand.

The Yellow Green did not in any way look bashful all through their debut which began with a two runs stunner over New Zealand and a six runs victory against Ireland.

Inclement weather denied them vital points in matches with Samoa and England respectively, which ended in a draw. However, the Nigerians will return to a grand reception and become fresh names as superstars in West African cricket.

They are the first from the sub Region to win a world cup match. And the record stretched further to two, after the Ireland victory. Captain Lucky Piety lived up to her name in the clash with New Zealand.

She was voted Player of the Match. Lilian Ude was outstanding against Ireland with the same Player of the Match toga. The new big girls in town include Victory Igbinedion, Peculiar Agboya, Anointed Akhigbe, Peace Usen, Christabel Chukwuonye and Omosigho Eguakun. It is more than mere coincidence that coach Sarah Bakhita chose players whose names added a positive aura to the results.

Victory came when least expected, especially against the Irish on a day the Europeans were not Lucky. Piety was anointed as the best. Credit should go to the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) led by Uyi Akpata. Progress in Kuala Lumpur did not come overnight.

It involved well monitored grassroots development plans which have also seen the Men’s Under 19 team step up. Akpata has used his position as a major player at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) to attract sponsorship to the king of sports. In 2021, the company organised a national programme for Under 17 Boys and Girls. It was through that competition that Piety climbed the podium.

We commend the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, for journeying to the Far East to boost the girls with $5000 after that historic defeat of New Zealand, at the Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching, Sarawak on January 20, 2024.

That gesture says so much about the new dispensation. Cricket, if given the deserved attention, is as good as football and can fetch high class medals as well. Nigeria as a member of the Commonwealth should strive to compete favourably with India, England and New Zealand. Cricket should be out of the backwaters of sports.

It is even older than football and went international on May 25, 1904 when Lagos Colony hosted the Gold Coast at Race Course Oval, on the Marina. It was about the same time the first International football game was played in Calabar.

The NCF was established in 1932, a year before the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) came on board. Cricket has so much to do with the history of the country.

The last of the Governors-General and First President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, was born in 1904. One notable cricketer, Peter Kweku Sagoe, was born on the day of the first cricket test, May 25, 1904. The Sagoes have a rich history. Peter played for Nigeria.

His son, Alex Kwamina, also represented the country. Grandchildren, Kwesi and Kofi, joined in flying the same colours and have continued to contribute to the development of the sport. Olopade, a square peg in a square hole, is a grassroots man who understands what it means to catch them young. Here is an opportunity to do with cricket, what he has been doing with athletics, from Ogun State to Lagos and beyond.

The familiar names in Nigeria cricket have been the Sagoes, Rex Akpofure, Ogie Alakija, Namseh Eno, Chris Enahoro, Ewa Henshaw, Walter Jibunoh, John Gborjoh, Kome Agodo and George Wiltshire.

It is good news that new names are springing up. Beyond the women, there are emerging stars like Sylvester Okpe, who captained the Under 19 Boys to the World Cup in 2019, Taiwo Mohammed and Peter Aho.

The women have set the pace, there is a need to keep the tempo high henceforth. Change is constant. We have heard stories about Ewa Henshaw’s big day in Banjul, over 40 years ago.

The national team captain, hit 167 runs in a West Africa Cricket Championships match against Ghana. That is like scoring a double hat-trick in football.

Ten years later, in 1994, visiting MCC lost to Nigeria, at the Tafawa Balewa Square Oval. The Sagoe Brothers were part of the winning team. It was the first time MCC would lose in West Africa. These belong to the past. Olopade and Uyi should continue with this new found partnership.

There is so much to gain when the government involves the private sector. Schools hold the key to development. Kwesi Sagoe came from Kings College, Lagos. His brother, Kofi, attended Igbobi College, Lagos. Wiltshire is a product of St. Gregory’s College, Lagos. Rob Egwuatu, Ivara Archibong, Okwudiba Nnoli and Echeta Egejuru, emerged from Government Secondary School, Owerri.

From Government Secondary School, Afikpo came Jacob Onyechi. Newscaster, Donald Ovberedjo, has Government College, Ughelli background. Former Technical Director of the NCF, Olisa Egwuatu, has embarked on a big initiative in the South-East. Perhaps, the key to more runs and more wins is here with us. Malaysia 2025 has shown that cricket is also played in Nigeria. All hands and bats should be on deck.

