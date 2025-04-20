SOAN, NISA Commend Minister On CVFF Disbursement Directive

Share

Indigenous shipowners under the umbrellas of the Shipowners’ Association of Nigeria (SOAN) and the Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA) have unanimously commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for directing the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to begin the process of disbursing the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).

The directive marks a significant shift from over two decades of administrative stagnation and signals a new era in the strategic repositioning of Nigeria’s indigenous shipping sector.

President of SOAN, Sonny Eja, described the decision as a welcome development, noting that beyond being long overdue, the partnership with the Bank of Industry (BoI) for the disbursement was a commendable move.

“I would say this is a welcome development. Though it’s long overdue, like I always tell people, don’t blame yourself for not doing something yesterday or last month—the best time to start is now,” Eja said.

“I’m also excited about the collaboration with BOI. For me, hearing that they’re working with BOI to disburse the fund is quite encouraging.”

He added that the proposed single obligor limit of $25 million was a positive step, as it would enable beneficiaries to make good use of the fund.

Eja, who is also the Managing Director of Petromarine Nigeria Ltd, urged the government to ensure that strict measures are put in place to guarantee responsible usage and repayment of the fund.

“I want to believe that they have established the right criteria for accessing these funds, along with strong measures to ensure recovery, so beneficiaries don’t divert the funds or default on repayment,” he stated.

“We commend the minister and the federal government, but we also urge beneficiaries to use the funds wisely so the industry won’t earn a bad reputation due to non-performing loans.”

He further noted that the equity contribution required from beneficiaries was a step in the right direction, as it ensures commitment from the borrower.

Also speaking, President of NISA, Sola Adewunmi, applauded the minister’s directive, noting that it was the first time a minister has formally instructed NIMASA to commence the CVFF disbursement process.

“With the minister’s pronouncement, we hope things will finally change. But let’s see the guidelines first,” he said. “This is the first time a minister has publicly directed NIMASA to begin this process.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Starzs Marine and Engineering Ltd, Greg Ogbeifun who is also a former SOAN president described the directive as a welcome development that could further stimulate growth in the maritime sector.

He, however, urged the government to adhere strictly to the provisions of the CVFF Act to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

“The minister’s move is extremely commendable,” Ogbeifun said.

“But the important thing is that due process, as outlined in the Act, must be followed. I’ve reviewed the marine notice that was sent out, and I think it aligns largely with the Act’s requirements.”

He expressed optimism that the minister’s directive would finally resolve the long-standing impasse over the CVFF disbursement.

