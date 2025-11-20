SOAN, NIMASA Strengthen Partnership To Advance Indigenous Fleet Expansion

The Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) have reaffirmed their partnership, committing to accelerate indigenous fleet expansion and deepen reforms across the maritime sector.

The pledge was made by SOAN President, Mr. Sonny Eja, during a working visit to NIMASA headquarters, where he led the association’s executive committee to engage with the agency’s leadership.

In a statement by NIMASA’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, Eja commended NIMASA for its ongoing institutional reforms, noting that the changes are improving regulatory efficiency and creating a more enabling environment for shipowners.

Eja emphasized that SOAN is prepared to collaborate closely with NIMASA to advance fleet development, describing it as critical for boosting national maritime capacity, protecting Nigeria’s cargo rights, and unlocking new opportunities in shipping and offshore services.

NIMASA Director-General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, welcomed the shipowners and stressed that collaboration and shared capacity development are central to the sector’s long-term progress.

He highlighted that the agency’s reforms aim to strengthen safety standards, improve compliance, and position Nigeria more competitively in global maritime trade.

The meeting, which brought together top NIMASA management and SOAN executives, underscored a shared commitment to coordinated action, deeper stakeholder engagement, and sustained investment in maritime capacity building.