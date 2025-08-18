New Telegraph

August 18, 2025
SO TechAfrica Partners MindHYVE To Bring AI Devt In Nigeria

SO TechAfrica Ltd and MindHYVE have signed a strategic alliance to bring Arthur Artificial Intelligence, the world’s first Artificial General Intelligence-native learning agent and a Chiron AI for healthcare innovation into national development frameworks across Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer, SO TechAfrica, Engr Seton Senu, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos. According to him, this is more than education tech. This is human-aligned AGI going live on the ground. He said the aim of the collaboration was to accelerate innovation, capacity building, and digital transformation across Nigeria.

He said: “Nigeria’s youth, entrepreneurs, and public institutions deserve world-class tools that match their potential. “This partnership with Mindhyve.ai™ brings us one step closer to that vision.”

Senu said the collaboration would initially anchor around in Abuja AI Week between August19-21, while Lagos is scheduled for Public Servants between August 25- 27 and AI in E-commerce on Sept 6. He urged interested Nigerians to contact 0803 373 9907, www.sotechafrica. com for more information.

