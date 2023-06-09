So-Safe Arrests 2 For Vandalising Cables At Ogun Fuel Company

The So-Safe Corps of the Ogun State-owned security outfit has said it apprehended two men for stealing cables from a fuel company in the State.

Soji Ganzallo, the State Commander of the Corps made this known in a statement issued by Moruf Yusuf, the Crops Spokesperson, adding that the incident happened at Onipanu, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area on Saturday

According to him, five men burgled Green Fuel Company in Onipanu and two of them were reportedly apprehended “while vandalizing cables and other items in the company.”

Ganzallo stated that two motorcycles used for the operation were recovered by the corps; a Bajaj bike marked TRE 461VL, and a Honda bike registered as AAB-495VE.

The Commander explained further that the suspects and the items recovered have been transferred to the Onipanu divisional headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.