June 4, 2023
SNYC Appeals To NLC, Nominates Saulawa For NPA, NIMASA, NIWA Boss

  • 42 mins ago
  • 2 minute read
The Southern Nigerian Youth Congress (SNYC) has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to give President Bola Tinubu time to ease the hardship of Nigerians.

SNYC, an apex youth body of the Southern region, saddled with the responsibility of championing the cause of better welfare for the region, as well as promoting peace, unity, and tranquility for the benefit of the region made the call in a statement issued by Comr. Emordi Ugochukwu Caleb on Sunday.

The statement reads, “The organization wishes to use this medium to appeal to the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to give the President, his excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu little time to put up working modalities to help ease the problems emanating from the fuel subsidy removal.

“The organization as well calls on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency work out modalities at which the price of PMS will go down drastically to enable the masses to live a comfortable life.

“We wish to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of Aquashield Oil and Marine Limited for their resilience, support, and open door policies over the years, we as well nominate her Managing Director, Mr Nasir Saulawa for possible appointment into any Federal Government agencies, such as NPA, NIMASA, NIWA, and other related agencies as his profile and achievements over the years in the sector cannot be overlooked.

“The Southern Nigerian Youth Congress (SNYC) will continue to stand as a uniting force for the youths of the Southern region and other youth organizations in Nigeria.

