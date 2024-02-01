Snub Chelsea for Arsenal, England Legend Tells Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been warned against joining Chelsea next summer with a former England star Chris Sutton urging the Napoli forward to move to Arsenal instead. Osimhen, a 25-year-old for- ward, is currently one of the most sought-after players in Europe for his outstanding performance in Naples last season.

He played a key role in securing the first Scudetto for the Super Eagles after over 30 years, which earned him the CAF Player of the Year award. Reports suggest that both Arsenal and Chelsea are in the transfer market searching for a striker, and both have been linked with Osimhen.

However, pundit Chris Sutton has recommended that Osimhen should choose Mikel Arteta’s side, as they have been the better team in recent years. Sutton himself played on loan at Chelsea during the 1999/2000 Premier League season, where he featured in 28 games and scored one goal.