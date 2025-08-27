Snoop Dogg Speaks On LGBTQ+ Representation In Children’s Films

Legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg, has voiced his concerns about LGBTQ+ representation in children’s films, admitting he now feels “Scared” to take his grandchildren to the movies.

The hip-hop star, who spoke during an appearance on the “It’s Giving podcast”, recalled his experience watching Pixar’s Lightyear with his grandson.

The 2022 animated film, a Toy Story spinoff starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear, features a subplot involving two mothers raising a child.

Snoop revealed that his grandson was puzzled by the on-screen same-sex couple and asked questions during the movie that caught him off guard.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby with another woman,” Snoop recounted. “In the middle of the movie, my grandson asked, ‘Papa Snoop? How can she have a baby with a woman?

“She’s a woman!” And I’m thinking, “Oh man, I didn’t come in for this. I just came to watch the movie.”

The rapper admitted he struggled to answer, adding that the moment left him rattled.

“It messed me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies now. Y’all are throwing me in the middle of questions I don’t have answers for. These are kids, do we have to show that at this age?” he said.

Lightyear stirred controversy upon its release, largely due to Pixar’s inclusion of a same-sex kiss between two women, a first for the studio. Reports at the time revealed Disney executives initially considered cutting the kiss, but Pixar staff pushed back, leading to its reinstatement.

While critics hailed the representation as groundbreaking, the move also drew backlash in some circles and even led to bans of the film in several countries.

Chris Evans, who voiced Buzz Lightyear, defended the scene, telling Variety in 2022 that it was “wonderful” and important for representation. “The goal is that we can get to a point where it’s the norm, and this doesn’t have to be news,” Evans said.

For Snoop Dogg, however, the debate remains personal, as he grapples with the questions his grandson raised. “They’re going to ask, and I don’t have the answer,” he admitted.