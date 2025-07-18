Snoop Dogg Becomes Swansea Co-Owner

Rapper Snoop Dogg has become a co-owner and investor at Swansea City after taking a minority stake in the Championship club.

Snoop Dogg was the surprise model as Swansea launched their home kit for the 2025-26 season last weekend. The Swans have now announced that the 53-year-old American star has followed Real Madrid and Croatia legend Luka Modric by joining the club’s ownership group.

“My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,” Snoop Dogg said on the club’s website.

“The story of the club and the area struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.

“I’m proud to be part of Swansea City.” Swansea announced in April that Modric, who this week joined AC Milan as a player, had acquired a stake in the club following a takeover led by American businessmen Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen last November.

Now Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus, who has well more than 100 million social media followers, has come on board with a pledge “to do all I can to help the club”.